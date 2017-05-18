Fisher vs. Salt Fork in a Class 1A Regional semifinal game at Fisher High School on Thursday, May 17, 2017. Salt Fork won 6-2.
Class 1A Regional: Fisher vs. Salt Fork
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Fisher's Dawson Purvis (9) gets down to catch a fly ball in the outfield in a Class 1A regional semifinal game at Fisher High School on Thursday, May 17, 2017.
Fisher's Chris Young (34) leads off of second in a Class 1A regional semifinal game at Fisher High School on Thursday, May 17, 2017.
Fisher's Kyle Burke (2) misses the ball at second as Salt Fork's Gage Romack (7) heads into the base in a Class 1A regional semifinal game at Fisher High School on Thursday, May 17, 2017.
Salt Fork's Gage Romack (7) heads to third on an error in a Class 1A regional semifinal game at Fisher High School on Thursday, May 17, 2017.
Fisher's Austin Henson (6) pitches in a Class 1A regional semifinal game at Fisher High School on Thursday, May 17, 2017.
Fisher's head coach Jon Kelly in a Class 1A regional semifinal game at Fisher High School on Thursday, May 17, 2017.
Salt Fork's Wyatt Boyer (12) gets the ball at first to get Fisher's Tyrese Martin (8) out in a Class 1A regional semifinal game at Fisher High School on Thursday, May 17, 2017.
Salt Fork's Dakotah Broeker (8) in a Class 1A regional semifinal game at Fisher High School on Thursday, May 17, 2017.
Salt Fork's Wyatt Boyer (12) stretches for the catch at first base in a Class 1A regional semifinal game at Fisher High School on Thursday, May 17, 2017.
Fisher's Chris Young (34) catches the ball before Salt Fork's Wyatt Boyer (12) gets to first base in a Class 1A regional semifinal game at Fisher High School on Thursday, May 17, 2017.
Salt Fork's Wyatt Boyer (12) dives backto first base after catching the ball in an attempt to get Fisher's Jacob Horsch(4) out in a Class 1A regional semifinal game at Fisher High School on Thursday, May 17, 2017. Horsch was ruled safe.
Fisher's Tyrese Martin (8) in a Class 1A regional semifinal game at Fisher High School on Thursday, May 17, 2017.
Fisher's Jacob Horsch(4) heads to second base in a Class 1A regional semifinal game at Fisher High School on Thursday, May 17, 2017.
Salt Fork's Gavin Chew (11) ducks out of the way so Brady McMasters (5) can catch a fly ball in a Class 1A regional semifinal game at Fisher High School on Thursday, May 17, 2017.
Fisher's Zach Griffith (13) watches teh action on the field after crossing home in a Class 1A regional semifinal game at Fisher High School on Thursday, May 17, 2017.
Salt Fork's Wyatt Boyer (12) pitches in a Class 1A regional semifinal game at Fisher High School on Thursday, May 17, 2017.
Salt Fork's Gage Romack (7) pitches in a Class 1A regional semifinal game at Fisher High School on Thursday, May 17, 2017.
Salt Fork's head coach Ryan High in a Class 1A regional semifinal game at Fisher High School on Thursday, May 17, 2017.
Fisher's Zach Griffith (13) tries for a ground ball in a Class 1A regional semifinal game at Fisher High School on Thursday, May 17, 2017.
Fisher's Zach Griffith (13) pitches in a Class 1A regional semifinal game at Fisher High School on Thursday, May 17, 2017.
Fisher's Dylan Baker (16) leads off first base in a Class 1A regional semifinal game at Fisher High School on Thursday, May 17, 2017.
Fisher's Kyle Burke (2) and Salt Fork's Brady McMasters (5) at second base in a Class 1A regional semifinal game at Fisher High School on Thursday, May 17, 2017.
Salt Fork's Gavin Chew (11) gets safely back to first base as Fisher's Chris Young (34) catches the ball in a Class 1A regional semifinal game at Fisher High School on Thursday, May 17, 2017.
