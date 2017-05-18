Jacob Hamilton vigil

An impromptu vigil was held Wednesday night at the Mahomet-Seymour soccer field to remember Jacob Hamilton, who was killed in a multi-vehicle accident on U.S. 36 earlier in the day. Hamilton played as a goalkeeper on the varsity soccer team. Hundreds of students and staff gathered at a vigil.
MS freshman Ryan Whitehouse stands quietly in front of the goal during an impromptu vigil for GK Jacob Hamilton who was killed in an auto accident near Tuscola. At the Mahomet-Seymour High School soccer field on Wednesday, May 17, 2017.
