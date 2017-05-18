Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Thursday, May 18, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Jacob Hamilton vigil
| Subscribe

Jacob Hamilton vigil

Thu, 05/18/2017 - 9:35am | John Dixon

An impromptu vigil was held Wednesday night at the Mahomet-Seymour soccer field to remember Jacob Hamilton, who was killed in a multi-vehicle accident on U.S. 36 earlier in the day. Hamilton played as a goalkeeper on the varsity soccer team. Hundreds of students and staff gathered at a vigil.

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.