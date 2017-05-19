Area girls compete in Class 2A and 3A IHSA State Track in Charleston on Friday, May 19, 2017.
HS Girls' Track: Class 2A and 3A State Track
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Monticello's Aliyah Welter (lane 3) clears a hurdle in the 100-meter high hurdles in Class 2A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Friday, May 19, 2017.
Mahomet-Seymour's Kaitlin Lewis takes the baton from Madi Balbach while competing in the 3,200-meter relay in Class 2A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Friday, May 19, 2017.
Mahomet-Seymour's Madi Balbach stretches after running in the 3,200-meter relay in Class 2A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Friday, May 19, 2017.
Urbana's Charisma Tuner takes off at the start of the 400-meter relay in Class 2A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Friday, May 19, 2017.
Urbana's Ayanna Kelley-Weatherspoon stretches for the finish line running the anchor leg of the 400-meter relay in Class 2A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Friday, May 19, 2017.
Monticello's Emilia Ness runs next to Olympia's Jordan Jumper in the 100-meter high hurdles in Class 2A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Friday, May 19, 2017.
Monticello's Emilia Ness runs in the 100-meter high hurdles in Class 2A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Friday, May 19, 2017.
Monticello's Aliyah Welter clears a hurdle in the 100-meter high hurdles in Class 2A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Friday, May 19, 2017.
Urbana's Ayanna Kelley-Weatherspoon run in the 100-meter dash in Class 2A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Friday, May 19, 2017.
Monticello's Mattie Lieb runs in the 100-meter dash in Class 2A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Friday, May 19, 2017.
Urbana's Olivia Rosenstein competes in the 800- meter run in Class 2A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Friday, May 19, 2017.
Urbana's Olivia Rosenstein (2171) competes in the 1,600-meter run in Class 2A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Friday, May 19, 2017.
Unity's Jordan Harmon (2157) competes in the 1,600-meter run in Class 2A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Friday, May 19, 2017.
Urbana's Jyana Anderson runs in the 200-meter dash in Class 2A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Friday, May 19, 2017.
Monticello's Emelia Ness hands the baton to Abbey Leischner in the 1,600-meter relay in Class 2A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Friday, May 19, 2017.
Danville's Ameia Wilson leads the pack on her way to winning her heat of the 100-meter dash in Class 3A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Friday, May 19, 2017.
Danville's Ameia Wilson leads the pack on her way to winning her heat of the 100-meter dash in Class 3A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Friday, May 19, 2017.
Danville's Ameia Wilson crosses the finish line winning her heat of the 100-meter dash in Class 3A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Friday, May 19, 2017.
Urbana's Ayanna Kelley-Weatherspoon hugs team mate Jyana Anderson after they compete in the 800-meter relay in Class 2A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Friday, May 19, 2017.
