The University of Illinois women's softball team takes on Marshall on Friday, May 19, 2017 in the NCAA tournament's Lexington Regional in Lexington, Ky.
Illinois Softball in the NCAAs: vs. Marshall
Photographer: Hunter Mitchell
Outfielder Nicole Evans celebrates with teammate Annie Fleming after hitting the game winner during the game against Marshall on Friday, May 19, 2017 in the Lexington Regional in Lexington, Ky.
Catcher Stephanie Abello saves a run during the game against Marshall on Friday, May 19, 2017 in the Lexington Regional in Lexington, Ky.
Infielder Leigh Farina waits at second base during the game against Marshall on Friday, May 19, 2017 in the Lexington Regional in Lexington, Ky.
The University of Illinois women's softball team huddles together prior to the game against Marshall on Friday, May 19, 2017 in the Lexington Regional in Lexington, Ky.
The University of Illinois women's softball team high fives prior to the game against Marshall on Friday, May 19, 2017 in the Lexington Regional in Lexington, Ky.
Outfielder Kiana Sherlund celebrates after scoring the winning run during the game against Marshall on Friday, May 19, 2017 in the Lexington Regional in Lexington, Ky.
Outfielder Kiana Sherlund celebrates after scoring the winning run during the game against Marshall on Friday, May 19, 2017 in the Lexington Regional in Lexington, Ky.
Outfielder Nicole Evans makes a diving catch during the game against Marshall on Friday, May 19, 2017 in the Lexington Regional in Lexington, Ky.
Outfielder Kiana Sherlund hits the ball during the game against Marshall on Friday, May 19, 2017 in the Lexington Regional in Lexington, Ky.
Pitcher Breanna Wonderly pitches the ball during the game against Marshall on Friday, May 19, 2017 in the Lexington Regional in Lexington, Ky.
Outfielder Maddi Doane hits the ball during the game against Marshall on Friday, May 19, 2017 in the Lexington Regional in Lexington, Ky.
Head coach Tyra Perry calls a play to her team during the game against Marshall on Friday, May 19, 2017 in the Lexington Regional in Lexington, Ky.
Infielder Leigh Farina waits at third during the game against Marshall on Friday, May 19, 2017 in the Lexington Regional in Lexington, Ky.
