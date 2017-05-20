Class 2A Mattoon Regional Girls Soccer, Mahomet-Seymour vs Champaign Central, Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Mattoon High School. The Bulldogs defeated the Maroons 4-0.
Class 2A Regional Girls Soccer:Mahomet-Seymour vs Central
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mahomet's Meredith Johnson-Montfort (right) runs the ball as Central's Beth Born (left) defends.
Mahomet's Madison Wade (right) keeps the ball from Central's Beth Born in the first half of play.
Mahomet's Mia Epley (#4) moves the ball as she is pursued by Central's #44.
Mahomet's Madison Wade (left) and Central's Ella Kasten go after the ball in the first half of play.
Mahomet's Melissa Singleton (#17) throws the ball inbounds in the first half of play.
Mahomet's Meredith Johnson-Monfort controls the ball.
Class 2A Mattoon Regional Girls Soccer, Mahomet-Seymour vs Champaign Central, Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Mattoon High School. The Bulldogs defeated the Maroons 4-0.
Class 2A Mattoon Regional Girls Soccer, Mahomet-Seymour vs Champaign Central, Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Mattoon High School. The Bulldogs defeated the Maroons 4-0.
Mahomet's Erin Lenschow (#14) and Central's Payton Thomas (#21) compete over ball control in the first half of play. Class 2A Mattoon Regional Girls Soccer, Mahomet-Seymour vs Champaign Central, Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Mattoon High School. The Bulldogs defeated the Maroons 4-0.
