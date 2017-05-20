Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Class 2A Regional Girls Soccer:Mahomet-Seymour vs Central
Sat, 05/20/2017 - 5:55pm | Holly Hart

Class 2A Mattoon Regional Girls Soccer, Mahomet-Seymour vs Champaign Central, Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Mattoon High School. The Bulldogs defeated the Maroons 4-0. 

