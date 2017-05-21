Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Sunday, May 21, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News Sheriff: 'Older white male' in van wanted after attempted abduction of 12-year-old Urbana girl

Fisher High School Graduation 2017
| Subscribe

Fisher High School Graduation 2017

Sun, 05/21/2017 - 5:10pm | Holly Hart

Fisher High School Class of 2017 Graduation Ceremony, Sunday, May 21, 2017 at Fisher High School. 

Sections (2):News, Local

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.