Fisher High School Graduation 2017

Fisher High School Class of 2017 Graduation Ceremony, Sunday, May 21, 2017 at Fisher High School.
Retiring Fisher High School Principal, Tom Shallenberger gets a silly string shower from the graduates one last time. Fisher High School Class of 2017 Graduation Ceremony, Sunday, May 21, 2017 at Fisher High School.
Fisher High School Class of 2017 Graduation Ceremony, Sunday, May 21, 2017 at Fisher High School.
Jesse Pedigat (left) and Zachary Johnson take a final walk through the halls of Fisher High School before the graduation ceremony. Fisher High School Class of 2017 Graduation Ceremony, Sunday, May 21, 2017 at Fisher High School.
Tamar Warstell (left) takes a selfie with her classmates before the start of the graduation ceremony. Fisher High School Class of 2017 Graduation Ceremony, Sunday, May 21, 2017 at Fisher High School.
Fisher High School Social Studies teacher Bob Lindsay takes a moment to pose with graduates Sunday afternoon before the start of the graduation ceremony. Fisher High School Class of 2017 Graduation Ceremony, Sunday, May 21, 2017 at Fisher High School.


Class President, Zachary Johnson leads his classmates in the Pledge of Allegiance. Fisher High School Class of 2017 Graduation Ceremony, Sunday, May 21, 2017 at Fisher High School.
Graduate Megan Nigg gives the Commencement Address. Fisher High School Class of 2017 Graduation Ceremony, Sunday, May 21, 2017 at Fisher High School.
Hannah Hires gives a Commencement Address on her years in Fisher Schools. Fisher High School Class of 2017 Graduation Ceremony, Sunday, May 21, 2017 at Fisher High School.
Retiring Fisher High School Principal, Tom Shallenberger gets a silly string shower from the graduates one last time, despite his attempt to stay clean. Fisher High School Class of 2017 Graduation Ceremony, Sunday, May 21, 2017 at Fisher High School.

