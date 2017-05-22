St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Monticello in a Class 2A St. Thomas More Regional title game on Monday, May 22, 2017.
2A Baseball Regional: SJ-O vs. Monticello
Photographer: Robin Scholz
St. Joseph-Ogden's players celebrate with the plaque in a Class 2A Regional title game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Monday, May 22, 2017.
Monticello's Mitch Rhoades(12) goes for a fly ball in a Class 2A Regional title game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Monday, May 22, 2017.
Monticello's head coach Chris Jones talks to his team in a Class 2A Regional title game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Monday, May 22, 2017.
Monticello's Jeffery Wileaver(31) catches a pop up in a Class 2A Regional title game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Monday, May 22, 2017.
St. Joseph-Ogden's players watch the action in a Class 2A Regional title game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Monday, May 22, 2017.
Monticello's pitcher, Alex Marquardt(21) is congratulated by head coach Chris Jones for getting out of a tough inning in a Class 2A Regional title game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Monday, May 22, 2017.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Austin Cain (6) prepares to throw from second base after Monticello's Nathan Graham(1) slid in and dislodges his helmet in a Class 2A Regional title game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Monday, May 22, 2017.
St. Joseph-Ogden's head coach Josh Haley in a Class 2A Regional title game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Monday, May 22, 2017.
Monticello's Nick Hopper(17) goes for a high throw as St. Joseph-Ogden's Marty Wright (10) slides safely back to first in a Class 2A Regional title game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Monday, May 22, 2017.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Colton Hale (4) pitches in a Class 2A Regional title game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Monday, May 22, 2017.
Monticello's Alek Bundy(11) goes for a flyball in the outfield in a Class 2A Regional title game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Monday, May 22, 2017.
Monticello's Mitch Rhoades(12) has the ball pop out of his glove as he attempts to tag St. Joseph-Ogden's Jesse Schlueter (33) at second base in a Class 2A Regional title game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Monday, May 22, 2017.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Marty Wright (10) leads off of second in a Class 2A Regional title game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Monday, May 22, 2017.
Monticello's Luke Stokowski(33) watches the pitch as he leads off of second base in a Class 2A Regional title game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Monday, May 22, 2017.
St. Joseph-Ogden's fans react to a fly ball heading their way in left field that was caught by Monticello's Mitch Carr(18) in a Class 2A Regional title game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Monday, May 22, 2017.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Drew Coursey (3), left, and St. Joseph-Ogden's Austin Cain (6) at second base with Monticello's Luke Stokowski sliding in in a Class 2A Regional title game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Monday, May 22, 2017.
St. Joseph-Ogden's players celebrate with the plaque in a Class 2A Regional title game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Monday, May 22, 2017.
St. Joseph-Ogden's players clap for 'MVP' pitcher Colton Hale (4), left, in a Class 2A Regional title game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Monday, May 22, 2017.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Adam Rose (30) pitches in a Class 2A Regional title game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Monday, May 22, 2017.
Monticello's Jacob Pokorny(25) throws to first base in a Class 2A Regional title game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Monday, May 22, 2017.
Monticello's Nick Hopper(17) gets the ball as St. Joseph-Ogden's Marty Wright (10) slides back to first base in a Class 2A Regional title game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Monday, May 22, 2017.
