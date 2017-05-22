On The Town: May 21, 2017
Mon, 05/22/2017 - 9:06am | John Dixon
On Saturday, May 6, the American Heart and Stroke Association held their annual Champaign Heart and Stroke Ball at the Champaign Country Club.---- The fundraiser was attended by nearly 210 people and featured speeches from Dr. King Li, the inaugural dean of the Carle Illinois College of Medicine; and Linda Haile, a retired registered nurse and from Carle Foundation.
There are currently no photos in this photo gallery.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.