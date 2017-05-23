St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Bloomington Central Catholic and Eureka vs. Unity in Class 2A Maroa-Forsyth Sectional semifinals at Forsyth Village Park on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.
-
Class 2A Softball Sectional Semis
St. Joseph-Ogden's team prepares to greet Kenzie Pence (22) after Pence hit in the winning run in a 2A Sectional semi-final game at Forsyth Village Park on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. SJ-O won 3-2 in the bottom of the 7th inning.
-
Class 2A Softball Sectional Semis
St. Joseph-Ogden's Kenzie Pence (22) and St. Joseph-Ogden's Katie Poulter (14) go after a ball in the outfield in a 2A Sectional semi-final game at Forsyth Village Park on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. SJ-O won 3-2 in the bottom of the 7th inning.
-
Class 2A Softball Sectional Semis
St. Joseph-Ogden's Bailey Dowling(7) in a 2A Sectional semi-final game at Forsyth Village Park on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. SJ-O won 3-2 in the bottom of the 7th inning.
-
Class 2A Softball Sectional Semis
St. Joseph-Ogden's players wear rally visors as they cheer in the 7th inning in a 2A Sectional semi-final game at Forsyth Village Park on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. SJ-O won 3-2 in the bottom of the 7th inning.
-
Class 2A Softball Sectional Semis
St. Joseph-Ogden's Andrea Coursey (6) slides safely into second base as Bloomington Central Catholic's Charlie Sartoris (2) fumbles the catch in a 2A Sectional semi-final game at Forsyth Village Park on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. SJ-O won 3-2 in the bottom of the 7th inning.
-
Class 2A Softball Sectional Semis
St. Joseph-Ogden's Hannah Dukeman (2) goes up in the air to catch s throw as Bloomington Central Catholic's Leah Eppley (17) heads home in a 2A Sectional semi-final game at Forsyth Village Park on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. SJ-O won 3-2 in the bottom of the 7th inning.
-
Class 2A Softball Sectional Semis
St. Joseph-Ogden's Hannah Dukeman (2) prepares to tag Bloomington Central Catholic's Leah Eppley (17) in a 2A Sectional semi-final game at Forsyth Village Park on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. SJ-O won 3-2 in the bottom of the 7th inning.
-
Class 2A Softball Sectional Semis
St. Joseph-Ogden's Hannah Dukeman (2) prepares to tag Bloomington Central Catholic's Leah Eppley (17) in a 2A Sectional semi-final game at Forsyth Village Park on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. SJ-O won 3-2 in the bottom of the 7th inning.
-
Class 2A Softball Sectional Semis
St. Joseph-Ogden's Logan Frerichs (3), left, is congratulates by teammates St. Joseph-Ogden's Savannah Smith (5) and St. Joseph-Ogden's Emmy Graver (9) after she scored the winning run in a 2A Sectional semi-final game at Forsyth Village Park on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. SJ-O won 3-2 in the bottom of the 7th inning.
-
Class 2A Softball Sectional Semis
St. Joseph-Ogden's Tori Witruk (17) pitches in a 2A Sectional semi-final game at Forsyth Village Park on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. SJ-O won 3-2 in the bottom of the 7th inning.
-
Class 2A Softball Sectional Semis
St. Joseph-Ogden's Katelyn Burch (16) leads off third base as Bloomington Central Catholic's Harley Schade (11) heads up to cover a ball in a 2A Sectional semi-final game at Forsyth Village Park on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. SJ-O won 3-2 in the bottom of the 7th inning.
-
Class 2A Softball Sectional Semis
St. Joseph-Ogden's head coach Randy Wolken talks to catcher Hannah Dukeman (2) in a 2A Sectional semi-final game at Forsyth Village Park on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. SJ-O won 3-2 in the bottom of the 7th inning.
-
Class 2A Softball Sectional Semis
The dugout watches as Bailey Dowling(7) heads home in a 2A Sectional semi-final game at Forsyth Village Park on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. SJ-O won 3-2 in the bottom of the 7th inning.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.