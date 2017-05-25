St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda in a Class 2A Sectional semi final game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, May 25, 2017. SJO won 15-0.
-
2A Sectional Baseball Semi: SJO vs. PBL
Photographer: Robin Scholz
St. Joseph-Ogden's Eli Place (8) and Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Andrew Zenner (35) are in tandem as they watch the action from firtbase in a Class 2A Sectional semi final game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
-
2A Sectional Baseball Semi: SJO vs. PBL
Photographer: Robin Scholz
St. Joseph-Ogden's Colton Hale (4) points to teammates waiting for him at home plate after hitting his second home run in a Class 2A Sectional semi final game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
-
2A Sectional Baseball Semi: SJO vs. PBL
Photographer: Robin Scholz
St. Joseph-Ogden's head coach Josh Haley in a Class 2A Sectional semi final game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
-
2A Sectional Baseball Semi: SJO vs. PBL
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's outfield waits together as a new pitcher warms up in a Class 2A Sectional semi final game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
-
2A Sectional Baseball Semi: SJO vs. PBL
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Keaton Krumwiede (20) pitches in a Class 2A Sectional semi final game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
-
2A Sectional Baseball Semi: SJO vs. PBL
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Dalton Coplea (24) watches as a home run ball rolls outside the fence in a Class 2A Sectional semi final game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
-
2A Sectional Baseball Semi: SJO vs. PBL
Photographer: Robin Scholz
St. Joseph-Ogden's Drew Coursey (3) races Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Jaxon Coplea (34) to second base for the out in a Class 2A Sectional semi final game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
-
2A Sectional Baseball Semi: SJO vs. PBL
Photographer: Robin Scholz
St. Joseph-Ogden's Jesse Schlueter (33) looks from behind Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Andrew Zenner (35) at first base in a Class 2A Sectional semi final game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
-
2A Sectional Baseball Semi: SJO vs. PBL
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's coach Rick Johnson in a Class 2A Sectional semi final game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
-
2A Sectional Baseball Semi: SJO vs. PBL
Photographer: Robin Scholz
St. Joseph-Ogden's Adam Frerichs (11) slides home in a Class 2A Sectional semi final game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
-
2A Sectional Baseball Semi: SJO vs. PBL
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's dugout in a Class 2A Sectional semi final game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
-
2A Sectional Baseball Semi: SJO vs. PBL
Photographer: Robin Scholz
St. Joseph-Ogden's Colton Hale (4) slides home in a Class 2A Sectional semi final game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
-
2A Sectional Baseball Semi: SJO vs. PBL
Photographer: Robin Scholz
St. Joseph-Ogden's Eli Place (8) is met at home plate after hitting a home run in a Class 2A Sectional semi final game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
-
2A Sectional Baseball Semi: SJO vs. PBL
Photographer: Robin Scholz
St. Joseph-Ogden's Brayden Weaver (2) slides home on a passed ball in a Class 2A Sectional semi final game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
-
2A Sectional Baseball Semi: SJO vs. PBL
Photographer: Robin Scholz
St. Joseph-Ogden's Brant Hoveln (18) grins as he heads to home plate after hitting a home run in a Class 2A Sectional semi final game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
-
2A Sectional Baseball Semi: SJO vs. PBL
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Cole Eshleman (18) was slow to get up after missing a ground ball at short stop in a Class 2A Sectional semi final game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
-
2A Sectional Baseball Semi: SJO vs. PBL
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Dalton Coplea (24) dives back to first base as St. Joseph-Ogden's Marty Wright (10) waits for the throw in a Class 2A Sectional semi final game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
-
2A Sectional Baseball Semi: SJO vs. PBL
Photographer: Robin Scholz
St. Joseph-Ogden's Mason Coon (7) pitches in a Class 2A Sectional semi final game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
-
2A Sectional Baseball Semi: SJO vs. PBL
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Luke Fitton (30) pitches in a Class 2A Sectional semi final game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
-
2A Sectional Baseball Semi: SJO vs. PBL
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Luke Fitton (30) reacts to being taken out by coach Rick Johnson in a Class 2A Sectional semi final game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.