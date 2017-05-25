Area boys compete in Class 1A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
HS Boys' Track: Class 1A State Track
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Salt Fork's Caine Wilson, left, and Bismarck-Henning's Connor Watson compete in the 110-meter high hurdles in Boy's Class 1A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Andrew McDermott jumps before stepping into his blocks for the start of the 800-meter relay in Boys Class 1A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Andrew McDermott explodes out of his starting block for the start of the 800-meter relay in Boys Class 1A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Riley Baker lays on the ground after competing in the 1,600-meter relay in Boys Class 1A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Tuscola's Josiah Lemay contemplates before making a jump in the pole vault in Boy's Class 1A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Milford's Dakota Stevens runs to the finish in the 110-meter high hurdles as Mike Neeld from Mercer County Aledo stumbles in Boy's Class 1A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Tuscola senior Ray Kerkhoff crosses the line after competing the the 110-meter high hurdles in Boy's Class 1A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Bismarck-Henning high jumper Connor Watson looks to clear the bar in Boy's Class 1A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
The feet of Tuscola's Joey Lopez before the strart of the 400-meter dash in Boy's Class 1A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Tuscola's Joey Lopez runs near the strart of the 400-meter dash in Boy's Class 1A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Runners in the 1,600-meter run, including St. Jospph-Ogden's Justin Phillips (701) and Braden Pridemore (702) take off from the start in Boy's Class 1A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Salt Fork's Logan Appleman rounds a corner while competing in the 3,200-meter relay in Boy's Class 1A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Salt Fork's Caleb Fauver competes in the triple jump in Boy's Class 1A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Bismarck-Hennoing's Caleb Lahey (60) prepares to take the baton from Izaack Kitchens in the 400-meter relay in Boy's Class 1A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Tuscola's Josiah Lemay clear the bar in the pole vault in Boy's Class 1A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Milford's Dakota Stevens competes in the 110-meter high hurdles in Boy's Class 1A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Tuscola's Ray Kerkhoff competes in the 110-meter high hurdles in Boy's Class 1A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Bismarck-Henning senior Blake Reifsteck leads the pack in the 100-meter dash in Boy's Class 1A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Bismarck-Henning senior Blake Reifsteck glides to a win in the 100-meter dash in Boy's Class 1A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Salt Fork's Max Branigan (111) competes in the 100-meter dash in Boy's Class 1A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Villa Grove senior Gage Knoll rounds a curve while competing in the 800-meter run in Boy's Class 1A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
St. Thomas More's Bobby Kalponek (120) takes off from the start of the 800-meter run in Boy's Class 1A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Tuscola's Trent Ponder in the pack of the 800-meter run in Boy's Class 1A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Watseka's Nathan Schroeder runs in the 800-meter run in Boy's Class 1A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Bismarck-Henning's Travis Lappin reaches back to take the baton from Caleb Lahey in the 800-meter relay in Boy's Class 1A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Lane Gaskin runs the anchor leg of the 800-meter relay in Boy's Class 1A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Ridgeview's Mason Barr leads the pack as he runs the anchor leg of the 800-meter relay in Boy's Class 1A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Ridgeview's Mason Barr crosses the finish line winning a heat of the 800-meter relay in Boy's Class 1A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Riley Baker clears a hurdle in the 300-meter high hurdles in Boy's Class 1A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Ridgeview's Mason Barr soars in the 300-meter high hurdles in Boy's Class 1A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Hoopeston-Area junior Trey Houmes, center, is pinched between other runners at the start of the 1,600-mete run in Boy's Class 1A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Ridgeview's Tate Walcott leans as he crosses the line in the 200-meter dash in Boy's Class 1A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Uni High's Camden Coleman, left, and Bismarck-Henning's Blake Reifsteck eye the finish in the 200-meter dash in Boy's Class 1A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Tuscola's Joey Lopez crosses the line winning the heat of the 1,600-meter relay in Boy's Class 1A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
