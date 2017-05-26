Rantoul HS Commencement

Rantoul High School's commencement ceremony at the school in Rantoul on Friday, May 26, 2017.
Twins Taliyah and Alayah Ayers share a smile after receiving their diplomas during Rantoul High School's commencement ceremony at the school in Rantoul on Friday, May 26, 2017.
Mason Hall hams it up after receiving his diploma during Rantoul High School's commencement ceremony at the school in Rantoul on Friday, May 26, 2017.
Fans cheer as Martrellian Gibson gets his diploma during Rantoul High School's commencement ceremony at the school in Rantoul on Friday, May 26, 2017.
Shapresha Johnson smiles as she shakes hands with Superintendent Scott Amerio during Rantoul High School's commencement ceremony at the school in Rantoul on Friday, May 26, 2017.
Valedictorian Alexandra Hastings gives her speech during Rantoul High School's commencement ceremony at the school in Rantoul on Friday, May 26, 2017.
Kimaria,8, left, and Kiki, 9, Rodgers, look through the front door of the school for their graduating aunt Dazanya Southward as they wait for the graduates to pass by before entering the building during Rantoul High School's commencement ceremony at the school in Rantoul on Friday, May 26, 2017.
