Urbana High School graduates celebrate their school years in style during a commencement ceremony at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, May 27, 2017. About 220 graduates joined 30 Adult Education grads in celebrating their achievements.
Urbana High School Graduation 2017
Photographer: Heather Coit
Urbana High School graduates end their commencement ceremony with celebration at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, May 27, 2017. About 220 graduates joined 30 Adult Education grads in celebrating their achievements.
Urbana High School graduates file in to the arena at their commencement ceremony at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
After Urbana High School graduates symbolically change their tassels, Destinee Duncan helps end commencement ceremony in celebration at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, May 27, 2017. About 220 graduates joined 30 Adult Education grads in celebrating their achievements.
Urbana High School staff, friends and family clap for graduates as they make their way toward the arena for their commencement ceremony at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Family members embrace a celebratory mood at the start of the Urbana High School commencement ceremony at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Urbana High School graduates enter the area for their commencement ceremony at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
A member of the Urbana High School Choir graciously accepts a tissue as she is overcome with emotion during the singing of Coldplay's The Scientist during Urbana's commencement ceremony at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Urbana High School principal Matthew Stark acknowledges graduates behind class president, Candy Leti, during commencement ceremony at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Avian Wilkins gives her impassioned speech, "The Millennial" during the Urbana High School commencement ceremony at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Urbana High School valedictorian, Rachel Rosset, addresses fellow graduates at a commencement ceremony at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Da'Vonna Nash accepts a Habitat for Humanity pin from Urbana High School social studies teacher, Mark Foley, as Candy Leti, right, also accepts one before the start of the commencement ceremony at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Urbana High School graduates accept their diplomas during a commencement ceremony at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Urbana High School graduates make their way to the stage for their diplomas at the commencement ceremony at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Urbana High School graduates get formal photos taken after receiving their diplomas at a commencement ceremony at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, May 27, 2017
Urbana High School graduate DeJario Dorris shares a lighthearted moment with UHS principal, Matthew Stark, before the start of the commencement ceremony at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Brenda Carter, left, a member of Urbana District #116 School Board of Education, gives her daughter, Jillian Carter, both her diploma and a hug during Urbana High School commencement at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Brian Thomas dons show-stopping shoes to
Urbana High School's commencement ceremony at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Avian Wilkins, lower left, shows she's ready to give her speech as Urbana High School valedictorian, Rachel Rosset, center, and Da'Vonna Nash, right, go over their speeches at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, May 27, 2017. About 220 graduates joined 30 Adult Education grads in celebrating their achievements.
Urbana High School Principal, Matthew Stark, center, checks to see if graduates are ready for commencement ceremony at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, May 27, 2017. About 220 graduates joined 30 Adult Education grads in celebrating their achievements.
Urbana High School graduates congratulate each other as they make their way to the arena for their commencement ceremony at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Jackson Smart, far right, Shelbert Nance, second from right, and Candy Leti, class president, watch as fellow graduate make their way to the arena for the Urbana High School commencement ceremony at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
The shadows of Urbana High School graduates stretch across the floor as grads file into the arena at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
