Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Saturday, May 27, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Urbana High School Graduation 2017
| Subscribe

Urbana High School Graduation 2017

Sat, 05/27/2017 - 3:37pm | Heather Coit

Urbana High School graduates celebrate their school years in style during a commencement ceremony at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, May 27, 2017. About 220 graduates joined  30 Adult Education grads in celebrating  their achievements. 

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.