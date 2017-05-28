One Hundred Forty-Sixth Annual Commencement of Danville High School, Sunday, May 28, 2017 at the David S. Palmer Arena.
Danville H.S. Graduation 2017
Photographer: Holly Hart
Darryl Kelley brings his football to the danville High School Commencement.
Danville H.S. Graduation 2017
Photographer: Holly Hart
Christopher Adkins receives his diploma from Danville District 118 School Board member Mrs. Gladys Davis.
Danville H.S. Graduation 2017
Photographer: Holly Hart
Co-Valedictorian Trevor Brunner is all smiles after receiving his diploma.
Danville H.S. Graduation 2017
Photographer: Holly Hart
Makenna Barnes adjust her tassel before the start of the graduation ceremony.
Danville H.S. Graduation 2017
Photographer: Holly Hart
Dominique Davis receives her diploma and has her picture taken Sunday afternoon at the David S. Palmer Arena.
Danville H.S. Graduation 2017
Photographer: Holly Hart
Graduates, starting with Christopher Adkins enter the David S. Palmer Area to Pomp and Circumstance.
Danville H.S. Graduation 2017
Photographer: Holly Hart
Co-Valedictorian Russell Zillman waves as he takes his place for the Commencement Ceremony.
Danville H.S. Graduation 2017
Photographer: Holly Hart
Best Girl and Boy Citizen's Megan Burton and Josiah Heidle along with Principal Kimberly Norton lead the audience in the pledge of Allegiance.
Danville H.S. Graduation 2017
Photographer: Holly Hart
One Hundred Forty-Sixth Annual Commencement of Danville High School, Sunday, May 28, 2017 at the David S. Palmer Arena.
Danville H.S. Graduation 2017
Photographer: Holly Hart
One Hundred Forty-Sixth Annual Commencement of Danville High School, Sunday, May 28, 2017 at the David S. Palmer Arena.
Danville H.S. Graduation 2017
Photographer: Holly Hart
One Hundred Forty-Sixth Annual Commencement of Danville High School, Sunday, May 28, 2017 at the David S. Palmer Arena.
Danville H.S. Graduation 2017
Photographer: Holly Hart
Co-Valedictorian Rachelle Tiu waves at her mom and dad.
Danville H.S. Graduation 2017
Photographer: Holly Hart
Co-Valedictorian Mikayla Uplinger gives her speech.
Danville H.S. Graduation 2017
Photographer: Holly Hart
Best Boy Citizen Josiah Heidle celebrates receiving his diploma Sunday afternoon.
