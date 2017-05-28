Memorial Day Service at Huls Cemetery in rural Gifford, Sunday, May 28, 2017.
-
Memorial Day Service:Huls Cemetery
Photographer: Holly Hart
Memorial Day Service at Huls Cemetery in rural Gifford, Sunday, May 28, 2017.
-
Memorial Day Service:Huls Cemetery
Photographer: Holly Hart
Memorial Day Service at Huls Cemetery in rural Gifford, Sunday, May 28, 2017.
-
Memorial Day Service:Huls Cemetery
Photographer: Holly Hart
Penfield-Gifford American Legion Post 1153 Commander Bob Dorsey lays flowers in front of cross in Huls Cemetery to honor fallen soldiers for Memorial Day. Memorial Day Service at Huls Cemetery in rural Gifford, Sunday, May 28, 2017.
-
Memorial Day Service:Huls Cemetery
Photographer: Holly Hart
Robert Ackerman of the Penfield-Gifford American Legion Post 1153 leads the singing of "God Bless America" Sunday afternoon in Huls Cemetery. Memorial Day Service at Huls Cemetery in rural Gifford, Sunday, May 28, 2017.
-
Memorial Day Service:Huls Cemetery
Photographer: Holly Hart
Pastor James Lehmann of the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Flatville gives the prayer at a Memorial Day service at Huls Cemetery. Memorial Day Service at Huls Cemetery in rural Gifford, Sunday, May 28, 2017.
-
Memorial Day Service:Huls Cemetery
Photographer: Holly Hart
Penfield-Gifford American Legion Post 1153 member Wendell Thompson blows Taps during a ceremony honoring those who served. Memorial Day Service at Huls Cemetery in rural Gifford, Sunday, May 28, 2017.
-
Memorial Day Service:Huls Cemetery
Photographer: Holly Hart
Earl Smith recites the Gettysburg Address at a Memorial Day Service at Huls Cemetery. Memorial Day Service at Huls Cemetery in rural Gifford, Sunday, May 28, 2017.
-
Memorial Day Service:Huls Cemetery
Photographer: Holly Hart
Memorial Day Service at Huls Cemetery in rural Gifford, Sunday, May 28, 2017.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.