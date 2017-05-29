Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Tuesday, May 30, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Class 1A Baseball Super-Sectional: Oakwood vs. Peoria Heights
| Subscribe

Class 1A Baseball Super-Sectional: Oakwood vs. Peoria Heights

Mon, 05/29/2017 - 9:38pm | Colin Likas

Oakwood and Peoria Heights squared off Monday in a Class 1A baseball super-sectional in Bloomington. The Comets' season ended with a 7-3 loss.

Sections (3):Baseball, Prep Sports, Sports

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.