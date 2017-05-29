Oakwood and Peoria Heights squared off Monday in a Class 1A baseball super-sectional in Bloomington. The Comets' season ended with a 7-3 loss.
Class 1A Baseball Super-Sectional: Oakwood vs. Peoria Heights
Photographer: Holly Hart
Oakwood's Hunter Phelps makes contact with the ball. Oakwood Peoria Heights Class 1A Super-Sectional Baseball, Monday, May 29, 2017 at Jack Horenberger Field on the Illinois Wesleyan Campus in Bloomington.
Oakwood catcher Skylar Bolton prepares to tag out Peoria Heights Ty Webb (right). Oakwood Peoria Heights Class 1A Super-Sectional Baseball, Monday, May 29, 2017 at Jack Horenberger Field on the Illinois Wesleyan Campus in Bloomington.
Oakwood's Quentin White looks to make a catch against Peoria Heights. White lost the ball in the sun and was unable to make the catch. Oakwood Peoria Heights Class 1A Super-Sectional Baseball, Monday, May 29, 2017 at Jack Horenberger Field on the Illinois Wesleyan Campus in Bloomington.
Oakwood's Chase Vinson (#9) scores on a wild pitch. Oakwood Peoria Heights Class 1A Super-Sectional Baseball, Monday, May 29, 2017 at Jack Horenberger Field on the Illinois Wesleyan Campus in Bloomington.
Oakwood's Hunter Phelps tags out Peoria Heights Jake Kennington (#7) at second base after an attempted steal. Oakwood Peoria Heights Class 1A Super-Sectional Baseball, Monday, May 29, 2017 at Jack Horenberger Field on the Illinois Wesleyan Campus in Bloomington.
Oakwood's Chris Wyler (left) is tagged out at second after trying to stretch a double into a triple. Oakwood Peoria Heights Class 1A Super-Sectional Baseball, Monday, May 29, 2017 at Jack Horenberger Field on the Illinois Wesleyan Campus in Bloomington.
Oakwood players meet on the mound. Oakwood Peoria Heights Class 1A Super-Sectional Baseball, Monday, May 29, 2017 at Jack Horenberger Field on the Illinois Wesleyan Campus in Bloomington.
Oakwood's Elijah Harden dives safety back to first. Oakwood Peoria Heights Class 1A Super-Sectional Baseball, Monday, May 29, 2017 at Jack Horenberger Field on the Illinois Wesleyan Campus in Bloomington.
The ball falls in the outfield just out of the reach of Oakwood's Chase Vinson. Oakwood Peoria Heights Class 1A Super-Sectional Baseball, Monday, May 29, 2017 at Jack Horenberger Field on the Illinois Wesleyan Campus in Bloomington.
The Oakwood dug out watches as time runs out in the Class 1A Super-Sectional game. Oakwood Peoria Heights Class 1A Super-Sectional Baseball, Monday, May 29, 2017 at Jack Horenberger Field on the Illinois Wesleyan Campus in Bloomington.
Oakwood ends it's season with a disappointing loss to Peoria Heights. Oakwood Peoria Heights Class 1A Super-Sectional Baseball, Monday, May 29, 2017 at Jack Horenberger Field on the Illinois Wesleyan Campus in Bloomington.
Oakwood's Chris Wyler attempts a bunt vs Peoria Heights. Oakwood Peoria Heights Class 1A Super-Sectional Baseball, Monday, May 29, 2017 at Jack Horenberger Field on the Illinois Wesleyan Campus in Bloomington.
Oakwood Peoria Heights Class 1A Super-Sectional Baseball, Monday, May 29, 2017 at Jack Horenberger Field on the Illinois Wesleyan Campus in Bloomington.
