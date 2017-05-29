St. Joseph-Ogden and Tri-City/Sangamon Valley squared off Monday in a Class 2A softball super-sectional in Athens. The Spartans won 9-5 to advance to the state semifinals.
-
Class 2A Softball Super-Sectional: St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Tri-City/Sangamon Valley
Photographer: Nora Maberry-Daniels
St. Joseph-Ogden softball's Katelyn Burch watches a pitch Monday during a Class 2A super-sectional against Tri-City/Sangamon Valley. The Spartans advanced to state with a 9-5 win.
-
Class 2A Softball Super-Sectional: St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Tri-City/Sangamon Valley
Photographer: Nora Maberry-Daniels
St. Joseph-Ogden softball's Andrea Coursey runs down the first base line during Monday's Class 2A super-sectional against Tri-City/Sangamon Valley. The Spartans advanced to state with a 9-5 win.
-
Class 2A Softball Super-Sectional: St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Tri-City/Sangamon Valley
Photographer: Nora Maberry-Daniels
St. Joseph-Ogden softball's Andrea Coursey swings at a pitch Monday during a Class 2A super-sectional against Tri-City/Sangamon Valley. The Spartans advanced to state with a 9-5 win.
-
Class 2A Softball Super-Sectional: St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Tri-City/Sangamon Valley
Photographer: Nora Maberry-Daniels
St. Joseph-Ogden softball's Andrea Coursey runs down the first base line Monday during a Class 2A super-sectional against Tri-City/Sangamon Valley. The Spartans advanced to state with a 9-5 win.
-
Class 2A Softball Super-Sectional: St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Tri-City/Sangamon Valley
Photographer: Nora Maberry-Daniels
St. Joseph-Ogden softball's Bailey Dowling, left, hugs Andrea Coursey after Monday's Class 2A super-sectional against Tri-City/Sangamon Valley. The Spartans advanced to state with a 9-5 win.
-
Class 2A Softball Super-Sectional: St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Tri-City/Sangamon Valley
Photographer: Nora Maberry-Daniels
St. Joseph-Ogden softball's Emmy Graver runs down the first base line Monday during a Class 2A super-sectional against Tri-City/Sangamon Valley. The Spartans advanced to state with a 9-5 win.
-
Class 2A Softball Super-Sectional: St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Tri-City/Sangamon Valley
Photographer: Nora Maberry-Daniels
St. Joseph-Ogden softball's Logan Frerichs runs down the first base line Monday during a Class 2A super-sectional against Tri-City/Sangamon Valley. The Spartans advanced to state with a 9-5 win.
-
Class 2A Softball Super-Sectional: St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Tri-City/Sangamon Valley
Photographer: Nora Maberry-Daniels
St. Joseph-Ogden softball's Logan Frerichs leaves the batter's box Monday during a Class 2A super-sectional against Tri-City/Sangamon Valley. The Spartans advanced to state with a 9-5 win.
-
Class 2A Softball Super-Sectional: St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Tri-City/Sangamon Valley
Photographer: Nora Maberry-Daniels
St. Joseph-Ogden softball's Hannah Dukeman dives into second base Monday during a Class 2A super-sectional against Tri-City/Sangamon Valley. The Spartans advanced to state with a 9-5 win.
-
Class 2A Softball Super-Sectional: St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Tri-City/Sangamon Valley
Photographer: Nora Maberry-Daniels
St. Joseph-Ogden softball's Hannah Dukeman, left, snags the ball after colliding with pitcher Tori Witruk on Monday during a Class 2A super-sectional against Tri-City/Sangamon Valley. The Spartans advanced to state with a 9-5 win.
-
Class 2A Softball Super-Sectional: St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Tri-City/Sangamon Valley
Photographer: Nora Maberry-Daniels
St. Joseph-Ogden softball's Hannah Dukeman swings at a pitch Monday during a Class 2A super-sectional against Tri-City/Sangamon Valley. The Spartans advanced to state with a 9-5 win.
-
Class 2A Softball Super-Sectional: St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Tri-City/Sangamon Valley
Photographer: Nora Maberry-Daniels
St. Joseph-Ogden softball's Bailey Dowling runs out a hit Monday during a Class 2A super-sectional against Tri-City/Sangamon Valley. The Spartans advanced to state with a 9-5 win.
-
Class 2A Softball Super-Sectional: St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Tri-City/Sangamon Valley
Photographer: Nora Maberry-Daniels
St. Joseph-Ogden softball's Bailey Dowling, left, hugs teammate Hannah Lewis after Monday's Class 2A super-sectional against Tri-City/Sangamon Valley. The Spartans advanced to state with a 9-5 win.
-
Class 2A Softball Super-Sectional: St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Tri-City/Sangamon Valley
Photographer: Nora Maberry-Daniels
St. Joseph-Ogden softball's Allie Place sizes up a pitch Monday during a Class 2A super-sectional against Tri-City/Sangamon Valley. The Spartans advanced to state with a 9-5 win.
-
Class 2A Softball Super-Sectional: St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Tri-City/Sangamon Valley
Photographer: Nora Maberry-Daniels
Members of the St. Joseph-Ogden softball team celebrate with their plaque Monday after a Class 2A super-sectional against Tri-City/Sangamon Valley. The Spartans advanced to state with a 9-5 win.
-
Class 2A Softball Super-Sectional: St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Tri-City/Sangamon Valley
Photographer: Nora Maberry-Daniels
Members of the St. Joseph-Ogden softball team celebrate Monday after a Class 2A super-sectional against Tri-City/Sangamon Valley. The Spartans advanced to state with a 9-5 win.
-
Class 2A Softball Super-Sectional: St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Tri-City/Sangamon Valley
Photographer: Nora Maberry-Daniels
Members of the St. Joseph-Ogden softball team pose for a photo Monday after a Class 2A super-sectional against Tri-City/Sangamon Valley. The Spartans advanced to state with a 9-5 win.
-
Class 2A Softball Super-Sectional: St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Tri-City/Sangamon Valley
Photographer: Nora Maberry-Daniels
St. Joseph-Ogden softball's Tori Witruk, Katelyn Burch and Emmy Graver celebrate Monday after a Class 2A super-sectional against Tri-City/Sangamon Valley. The Spartans advanced to state with a 9-5 win.
-
Class 2A Softball Super-Sectional: St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Tri-City/Sangamon Valley
Photographer: Nora Maberry-Daniels
St. Joseph-Ogden softball's Tori Witruk fires a pitch Monday during a Class 2A super-sectional against Tri-City/Sangamon Valley. The Spartans advanced to state with a 9-5 win.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.