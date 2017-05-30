Champaign Centennial High School's 2017 commencement at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, May 30, 2017.
Champaign Centennial Graduation 2017
Students hurry to get in a group photo before Champaign Centennial High School's 2017 commencement at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, May 30, 2017.
Champaign Centennial Graduation 2017
Jakina Moffit acknowledges the crowd as she enters Champaign Centennial High School's 2017 commencement at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, May 30, 2017.
Champaign Centennial Graduation 2017
Students wait in the tunnel before Champaign Centennial High School's 2017 commencement at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, May 30, 2017.
Champaign Centennial Graduation 2017
Champaign Centennial High School's 2017 commencement at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, May 30, 2017.
Champaign Centennial Graduation 2017
Champaign Centennial High School's 2017 commencement at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, May 30, 2017.
Champaign Centennial Graduation 2017
Champaign Centennial High School's 2017 commencement at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, May 30, 2017.
Champaign Centennial Graduation 2017
Champaign Centennial High School's 2017 commencement at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, May 30, 2017.
Champaign Centennial Graduation 2017
Champaign Centennial High School's 2017 commencement at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, May 30, 2017.
Champaign Centennial Graduation 2017
Alexandra Adamek looks to see if they are ready to begin before Champaign Centennial High School's 2017 commencement at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, May 30, 2017.
Champaign Centennial Graduation 2017
Tyrese Wiliams plays with cousin Vincere Williams,2, before Champaign Centennial High School's 2017 commencement at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, May 30, 2017.
Champaign Centennial Graduation 2017
Alec Campbell explains to assistant principal Jessica Pitcher what each of his cords represent before Champaign Centennial High School's 2017 commencement at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, May 30, 2017.
Champaign Centennial Graduation 2017
Christina Carty gives a presentation called "Moments" at Champaign Centennial High School's 2017 commencement at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, May 30, 2017.
Champaign Centennial Graduation 2017
Conner Hemming finds a quiet place before Champaign Centennial High School's 2017 commencement at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, May 30, 2017.
Champaign Centennial Graduation 2017
Baylee Schweighart, right, chats with former teacher Adith Prabhakar before Champaign Centennial High School's 2017 commencement at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, May 30, 2017.
