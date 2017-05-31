Champaign Central vs. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in a Class 3A Chatham Glenwood Sectional semifinal game at Chatham Community South Park on Wednesday, May 31, 2017.
-
3A Baseball Sectional Semi: Central vs. SHG
Central's Marshall Thompson (14) is met by teammates after catching a foul ball at third to seal the 8-4 win over Sacred Heart Griffin in a 3A Sectional semi final game at Community Park in Chatham on Wednesday, May 31, 2017.
-
3A Baseball Sectional Semi: Central vs. SHG
Central's Patrick Beckemeyer (7) is tagged out by Sacred Heart Griffin's Tommy Drake (11) at second base in a 3A Sectional semi final game at Community Park in Chatham on Wednesday, May 31, 2017.
-
3A Baseball Sectional Semi: Central vs. SHG
Central's Jacob Cochrane (0) and Central's Jake Beesley (21) after Cochrane scored in a 3A Sectional semi final game at Community Park in Chatham on Wednesday, May 31, 2017.
-
3A Baseball Sectional Semi: Central vs. SHG
Central's Patrick Beckemeyer (7) heads home in a 3A Sectional semi final game at Community Park in Chatham on Wednesday, May 31, 2017.
-
3A Baseball Sectional Semi: Central vs. SHG
Central's Joseph Bagger (12) and Central's Patrick Beckemeyer (7) after Beckemeyer scored in a 3A Sectional semi final game at Community Park in Chatham on Wednesday, May 31, 2017.
-
3A Baseball Sectional Semi: Central vs. SHG
Central's Joseph Bagger (12) looks for the call after sliding into third base under the tag from Sacred Heart Griffin's Jake Shea (28) in a 3A Sectional semi final game at Community Park in Chatham on Wednesday, May 31, 2017.
-
3A Baseball Sectional Semi: Central vs. SHG
Central's Cameron A. Robinson (17) leads off of second base in a 3A Sectional semi final game at Community Park in Chatham on Wednesday, May 31, 2017.
-
3A Baseball Sectional Semi: Central vs. SHG
Central's Dominic Erlinger (9) in a 3A Sectional semi final game at Community Park in Chatham on Wednesday, May 31, 2017.
-
3A Baseball Sectional Semi: Central vs. SHG
Central's Jacob Cochrane (0) gets a pat on the head after catching a fly ball to get out of the inning in a 3A Sectional semi final game at Community Park in Chatham on Wednesday, May 31, 2017.
-
3A Baseball Sectional Semi: Central vs. SHG
Central's pitcher Cameron A. Robinson (17) grins after closing out the game to win 8-4 over Sacred Heart Griffin in a 3A Sectional semi final game at Community Park in Chatham on Wednesday, May 31, 2017.
-
3A Baseball Sectional Semi: Central vs. SHG
Central's Jake Beesley (21) slides home in a 3A Sectional semi final game at Community Park in Chatham on Wednesday, May 31, 2017.
-
3A Baseball Sectional Semi: Central vs. SHG
Central's pitcher Dominic Erlinger (9) starts each inning in a 3A Sectional semi final game at Community Park in Chatham on Wednesday, May 31, 2017.
-
3A Baseball Sectional Semi: Central vs. SHG
Central's Dominic Erlinger (9) throws to first after fielding a bunt in a 3A Sectional semi final game at Community Park in Chatham on Wednesday, May 31, 2017.
-
3A Baseball Sectional Semi: Central vs. SHG
Central's Cameron A. Robinson (17) catches a ball in the outfieldin a 3A Sectional semi final game at Community Park in Chatham on Wednesday, May 31, 2017.
-
3A Baseball Sectional Semi: Central vs. SHG
Central's Marshall Thompson (14) dives back to first base in a 3A Sectional semi final game at Community Park in Chatham on Wednesday, May 31, 2017.
-
3A Baseball Sectional Semi: Central vs. SHG
Central's Jake Beesley (21) catches a ball in the outfield in a 3A Sectional semi final game at Community Park in Chatham on Wednesday, May 31, 2017.
-
3A Baseball Sectional Semi: Central vs. SHG
Central's Isaac Heaton(10) connects on a pitch in a 3A Sectional semi final game at Community Park in Chatham on Wednesday, May 31, 2017.
-
3A Baseball Sectional Semi: Central vs. SHG
Central's Jacob Cochrane (0) leads off of second base in a 3A Sectional semi final game at Community Park in Chatham on Wednesday, May 31, 2017.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.