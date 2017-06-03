Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Saturday, June 3, 2017 83 Today's Paper

2A Softball State Championship: SJO vs. Beecher
| Subscribe

2A Softball State Championship: SJO vs. Beecher

Sat, 06/03/2017 - 9:12pm | Robin Scholz

St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Beecher in the State Class 2A softall championship gam at Eastside Centre in East Peoria on Saturday, June 3, 2017.

Sections (3):Prep Sports, Sports, Softball

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.