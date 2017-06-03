Champaign Central baseball vs. Chatham Glenwood in a 3A Sectional championship game at Community Park in Chatham on Saturday, June 3, 2017.
3A Sectional Final: Central vs. Chatham
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Central celebrates the first two runs scored at the IHSA Baseball Sectional Final Game between Champaign Central High School and Chatham Glenwood High School at Chatham Community Park in Chatham, IL on Saturday, June 3rd, 2017.
3A Sectional Final: Central vs. Chatham
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Central's Zakary Hartleb pitches at the IHSA Baseball Sectional Final Game between Champaign Central High School and Chatham Glenwood High School at Chatham Community Park in Chatham, IL on Saturday, June 3rd, 2017.
3A Sectional Final: Central vs. Chatham
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Central Head Coach John Staab applauds at the IHSA Baseball Sectional Final Game between Champaign Central High School and Chatham Glenwood High School at Chatham Community Park in Chatham, IL on Saturday, June 3rd, 2017.
3A Sectional Final: Central vs. Chatham
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Central's Tommy Krouse hits at the IHSA Baseball Sectional Final Game between Champaign Central High School and Chatham Glenwood High School at Chatham Community Park in Chatham, IL on Saturday, June 3rd, 2017.
3A Sectional Final: Central vs. Chatham
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Central's Joe Bagger at the IHSA Baseball Sectional Final Game between Champaign Central High School and Chatham Glenwood High School at Chatham Community Park in Chatham, IL on Saturday, June 3rd, 2017.
3A Sectional Final: Central vs. Chatham
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Second out of the last inning at the IHSA Baseball Sectional Final Game between Champaign Central High School and Chatham Glenwood High School at Chatham Community Park in Chatham, IL on Saturday, June 3rd, 2017.
3A Sectional Final: Central vs. Chatham
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Central celebrates their Sectional win at the IHSA Baseball Sectional Final Game between Champaign Central High School and Chatham Glenwood High School at Chatham Community Park in Chatham, IL on Saturday, June 3rd, 2017.
3A Sectional Final: Central vs. Chatham
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Central celebrates their Sectional win at the IHSA Baseball Sectional Final Game between Champaign Central High School and Chatham Glenwood High School at Chatham Community Park in Chatham, IL on Saturday, June 3rd, 2017.
3A Sectional Final: Central vs. Chatham
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Central celebrates their Sectional win at the IHSA Baseball Sectional Final Game between Champaign Central High School and Chatham Glenwood High School at Chatham Community Park in Chatham, IL on Saturday, June 3rd, 2017.
3A Sectional Final: Central vs. Chatham
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Central celebrates their Sectional win at the IHSA Baseball Sectional Final Game between Champaign Central High School and Chatham Glenwood High School at Chatham Community Park in Chatham, IL on Saturday, June 3rd, 2017.
3A Sectional Final: Central vs. Chatham
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Central celebrates their Sectional win at the IHSA Baseball Sectional Final Game between Champaign Central High School and Chatham Glenwood High School at Chatham Community Park in Chatham, IL on Saturday, June 3rd, 2017.
3A Sectional Final: Central vs. Chatham
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Central celebrates their Sectional win at the IHSA Baseball Sectional Final Game between Champaign Central High School and Chatham Glenwood High School at Chatham Community Park in Chatham, IL on Saturday, June 3rd, 2017.
3A Sectional Final: Central vs. Chatham
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Central celebrates their Sectional win at the IHSA Baseball Sectional Final Game between Champaign Central High School and Chatham Glenwood High School at Chatham Community Park in Chatham, IL on Saturday, June 3rd, 2017.
3A Sectional Final: Central vs. Chatham
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Central outfielder Jake Beesley grabs the ball out of the air at the IHSA Baseball Sectional Final Game between Champaign Central High School and Chatham Glenwood High School at Chatham Community Park in Chatham, IL on Saturday, June 3rd, 2017.
3A Sectional Final: Central vs. Chatham
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Central's Marshall Thompson attempts to make the out at the IHSA Baseball Sectional Final Game between Champaign Central High School and Chatham Glenwood High School at Chatham Community Park in Chatham, IL on Saturday, June 3rd, 2017.
3A Sectional Final: Central vs. Chatham
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Central catcher Isaac Heaton at the IHSA Baseball Sectional Final Game between Champaign Central High School and Chatham Glenwood High School at Chatham Community Park in Chatham, IL on Saturday, June 3rd, 2017.
3A Sectional Final: Central vs. Chatham
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Central's Patrick Beckemeyer is safe at first at the IHSA Baseball Sectional Final Game between Champaign Central High School and Chatham Glenwood High School at Chatham Community Park in Chatham, IL on Saturday, June 3rd, 2017.
3A Sectional Final: Central vs. Chatham
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Central's Jake Beesley hits at the IHSA Baseball Sectional Final Game between Champaign Central High School and Chatham Glenwood High School at Chatham Community Park in Chatham, IL on Saturday, June 3rd, 2017.
3A Sectional Final: Central vs. Chatham
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Central's Patrick Beckemeyer celebrates scoring the first run on Jake Beesley's hit at the IHSA Baseball Sectional Final Game between Champaign Central High School and Chatham Glenwood High School at Chatham Community Park in Chatham, IL on Saturday, June 3rd, 2017.
3A Sectional Final: Central vs. Chatham
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Central's Cade Sestak follows Beckemeyer in after Jake Beesley's hit at the IHSA Baseball Sectional Final Game between Champaign Central High School and Chatham Glenwood High School at Chatham Community Park in Chatham, IL on Saturday, June 3rd, 2017.
3A Sectional Final: Central vs. Chatham
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Central celebrates the first two runs scored at the IHSA Baseball Sectional Final Game between Champaign Central High School and Chatham Glenwood High School at Chatham Community Park in Chatham, IL on Saturday, June 3rd, 2017.
3A Sectional Final: Central vs. Chatham
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Central's Cam Robinson pitching at the IHSA Baseball Sectional Final Game between Champaign Central High School and Chatham Glenwood High School at Chatham Community Park in Chatham, IL on Saturday, June 3rd, 2017.
