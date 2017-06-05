Champaign Central vs. Mascoutah in a Class 3A Super Sectional game at GCS Park in Sauget on Monday, June 5, 2017.
3A Super Sectional: Central vs. Mascoutah
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Central celebrates their win at the IHSA Baseball Class 3A Super Sectional Game between Champaign Central High School and Mascoutah High School at GCS Park in Sauget, IL on Monday, June 5th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Central Head Coach John Staab after Cade Sestak hit a home run at the IHSA Baseball Class 3A Super Sectional Game between Champaign Central High School and Mascoutah High School at GCS Park in Sauget, IL on Monday, June 5th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Central's Patrick Beckemeyer at the IHSA Baseball Class 3A Super Sectional Game between Champaign Central High School and Mascoutah High School at GCS Park in Sauget, IL on Monday, June 5th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Central's Jacob Cochrane at the IHSA Baseball Class 3A Super Sectional Game between Champaign Central High School and Mascoutah High School at GCS Park in Sauget, IL on Monday, June 5th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Central's bench gets ready to storm the field at the IHSA Baseball Class 3A Super Sectional Game between Champaign Central High School and Mascoutah High School at GCS Park in Sauget, IL on Monday, June 5th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Central Head Coach John Staab and son Blake at the IHSA Baseball Class 3A Super Sectional Game between Champaign Central High School and Mascoutah High School at GCS Park in Sauget, IL on Monday, June 5th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Central, the Super Sectional champions at the IHSA Baseball Class 3A Super Sectional Game between Champaign Central High School and Mascoutah High School at GCS Park in Sauget, IL on Monday, June 5th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Central's Jacob Cochrane at the IHSA Baseball Class 3A Super Sectional Game between Champaign Central High School and Mascoutah High School at GCS Park in Sauget, IL on Monday, June 5th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Central wins the Super Sectional at the IHSA Baseball Class 3A Super Sectional Game between Champaign Central High School and Mascoutah High School at GCS Park in Sauget, IL on Monday, June 5th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Central catcher Isaac Heaton collides with the runner at the IHSA Baseball Class 3A Super Sectional Game between Champaign Central High School and Mascoutah High School at GCS Park in Sauget, IL on Monday, June 5th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Central's Joe Bagger and Jake Beesley celebrate after scoring on Cam Robinson's home run at the IHSA Baseball Class 3A Super Sectional Game between Champaign Central High School and Mascoutah High School at GCS Park in Sauget, IL on Monday, June 5th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Central's Tommy Krouse watches at the IHSA Baseball Class 3A Super Sectional Game between Champaign Central High School and Mascoutah High School at GCS Park in Sauget, IL on Monday, June 5th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Central Head Coach John Staab and Cade Sestak after Sestak's home run at the IHSA Baseball Class 3A Super Sectional Game between Champaign Central High School and Mascoutah High School at GCS Park in Sauget, IL on Monday, June 5th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Central's Cam Robinson congratulates Jake Beesley after scoring at the IHSA Baseball Class 3A Super Sectional Game between Champaign Central High School and Mascoutah High School at GCS Park in Sauget, IL on Monday, June 5th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Central's Marshall Thompson at the IHSA Baseball Class 3A Super Sectional Game between Champaign Central High School and Mascoutah High School at GCS Park in Sauget, IL on Monday, June 5th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Central celebrates their win over Mascoutah at the IHSA Baseball Class 3A Super Sectional Game between Champaign Central High School and Mascoutah High School at GCS Park in Sauget, IL on Monday, June 5th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Apparently the carrots had something to do with the Central win at the IHSA Baseball Class 3A Super Sectional Game between Champaign Central High School and Mascoutah High School at GCS Park in Sauget, IL on Monday, June 5th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Central starting pitcher Dominic Erlinger at the IHSA Baseball Class 3A Super Sectional Game between Champaign Central High School and Mascoutah High School at GCS Park in Sauget, IL on Monday, June 5th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Central outfielder Cam Robinson catches the ball at the IHSA Baseball Class 3A Super Sectional Game between Champaign Central High School and Mascoutah High School at GCS Park in Sauget, IL on Monday, June 5th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Central outfielder Joe Bagger at the IHSA Baseball Class 3A Super Sectional Game between Champaign Central High School and Mascoutah High School at GCS Park in Sauget, IL on Monday, June 5th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Central's Patrick Beckemeyer makes the tag on Mascoutah runner Nick Norwood during a rundown as Cade Sestak looks on at the IHSA Baseball Class 3A Super Sectional Game between Champaign Central High School and Mascoutah High School at GCS Park in Sauget, IL on Monday, June 5th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Central's Cam Robinson hits a home run at the IHSA Baseball Class 3A Super Sectional Game between Champaign Central High School and Mascoutah High School at GCS Park in Sauget, IL on Monday, June 5th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Central's Jacob Cochrane makes the out on Mascoutah's Jacob Davis at the IHSA Baseball Class 3A Super Sectional Game between Champaign Central High School and Mascoutah High School at GCS Park in Sauget, IL on Monday, June 5th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Central pitcher Cade Sestak at the IHSA Baseball Class 3A Super Sectional Game between Champaign Central High School and Mascoutah High School at GCS Park in Sauget, IL on Monday, June 5th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Central's Jacob Cochrane scores at the IHSA Baseball Class 3A Super Sectional Game between Champaign Central High School and Mascoutah High School at GCS Park in Sauget, IL on Monday, June 5th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Central's Patrick Beckemeyer attempts to make the play at the IHSA Baseball Class 3A Super Sectional Game between Champaign Central High School and Mascoutah High School at GCS Park in Sauget, IL on Monday, June 5th, 2017.
