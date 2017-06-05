The Land Conservation Foundation Bruce Hannon Levee Trail Grand Opening event in Monticello on May 20, 2017.
Bruce Hannon Levee Trail Grand Opening 2017
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Land Conservation Foundation Bruce Hannon Levee Trail Grand Opening event in Monticello on May 20, 2017
Land Conservation Foundation board member John Marlin (left), former Congressman Tim Johnson, and Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin at the the Bruce Hannon Levee Trail grand opening in Monticello.
Hilary Valentine, of The Young and The Fretless, sings for the guests at the grand opening of the Bruce Hannon Levee Trail Grand Opening.
Land Conservation Foundation board member, Steve Beckett, provides opening remarks during the organizations grand opening of the Bruce Hannon Levee Trail at the Sangamon River Corridor Preserve in Monticello.
Former Congressman, Tim Johnson, speaks during the grand opening of the Bruce Hannon Levee Trail at the Sangamon River Corridor Preserve in Monticello.
Former Congressman, Tim Johnson, speaks during the grand opening of the Bruce Hannon Levee Trail at the Sangamon River Corridor Preserve in Monticello.
Bruce Hannon accepts a round of applause in recognition of his work during the grand opening of the trail bearing his name in Monticello, the Bruce Hannon Levee Trail.
Illinois State Treasurer and Land Conservation Foundation Advisor Michael Frerichs speaks during the grand opening of the Bruce Hannon Levee Trail at the Sangamon River Corridor Preserve in Monticello.
Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin speaks during the grand opening of the Bruce Hannon Levee Trail at the Sangamon River Corridor Preserve in Monticello.
Bruce Hannon gets a hug from Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin during the grand opening of the Bruce Hannon Levee Trail at the Sangamon River Corridor Preserve in Monticello. The two have known each other since Marlin was in college.
Former Champaign Mayor, Dannel McCollum at at the Land Conservation Foundation grand opening of the Bruce Hannon Levee Trail in Monticello.
Land Conservation Foundation board members, advisors, and state and local elected officials cut the ribbon for the new Bruce Hannon Levee Trail in Monticello. Cutting the ribbon are Bruce Hannon the left and Monticello Mayor Larry Stoner.
Land Conservation Foundation board members, advisors, and state and local elected officials cut the ribbon for the new Bruce Hannon Levee Trail in Monticello. Cutting the ribbon are Bruce Hannon the left and Monticello Mayor Larry Stoner.
Land Conservation Foundation board member Derek Liebert at the organization's grand opening of the Bruce Hannon Levee Trail in Monticello.
Majela Harty makes her way to the Land Conservation Foundation Bruce Hannon Levee Trail during the grand opening of the facility in Monticello.
Land Conservation Foundation Board Member Bruce Hannon leads a group of hikers on a tour through the Bruce Hannon Levee Trail during the facility's grand opening.
Land Conservation Foundation Board Member Bruce Hannon leads a tour through the Bruce Hannon Levee Trail during the facility's grand opening.
Land Conservation Foundation Board Member Bruce Hannon leads a tour through the Bruce Hannon Levee Trail during the facility's grand opening.
Majela Harty makes her way to the Land Conservation Foundation Bruce Hannon Levee Trail during the grand opening of the facility in Monticello.
Monticello Resident, Floyd Allsop, chats with Land Conservation Foundation Executive Director, Deanna Glosser during the organization's grand opening of the Bruce Hannon Levee Trail.
Andy Assad reads about the new trail along the Sangamon River Corridor Reserve in Monticello at the Land Conservation Foundation's grand opening of the facility.
Monticello Mayor Larry Stoner (left) stands for a photo with Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs at the trail head for the new Bruce Hannon Levee Trail. The facility is located along the Sangamon River Corridor Reserve between the City of Monticello and Allerton Park.
Monticello Mayor Larry Stoner (left) stands for a photo with Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs at the trail head for the new Bruce Hannon Levee Trail. The facility is located along the Sangamon River Corridor Reserve between the City of Monticello and Allerton Park.
Monticello Mayor Larry Stoner (left) stands for a photo with Land Conservation Foundation Executive Director Deanna Glosser, and Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs at the trail head for the new Bruce Hannon Levee Trail. The facility is located along the Sangamon River Corridor Reserve between the City of Monticello and Allerton Park.
Land Conservation Foundation Advisor Eric Robeson (left) with Allerton Park Associate Director, Derek Peterson at the Land Conservation Foundation Bruce Hannon Levee Trail Grand Opening in Monticello.
Bruce Hannon, right, with Rob Kanter returning from a hike on the new Bruce Hannon Levee Trail at the Sangamon River Corridor Reserve in Monticello. Mr. Hannon led hiking tours throughout the trails grand opening.
Land Conservation Foundation Board Member Bruce Hannon, center, leads a group of hikers on a tour through the Bruce Hannon Levee Trail during the facility's grand opening.
