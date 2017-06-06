Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Tuesday, June 6, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News UPDATE: Coaching staff key in landing Eboigbodin

Challenger League Buddies
| Subscribe

Challenger League Buddies

Tue, 06/06/2017 - 8:17pm | Robin Scholz

 University of Illinois coaches buddy up with players at the Tom Jones Challenger League  ball game at Ambucs Park in Urbana on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.

Sections (2):News, Local

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.