University of Illinois coaches buddy up with players at the Tom Jones Challenger League ball game at Ambucs Park in Urbana on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.
Challenger League Buddies
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
U of I mens basketball coach Brad Underwood talks strategy with Micheal Bowen as University of Illinois coaches buddy up with players at the Challenger League ball game at Ambucs Park in Urbana on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.
U of I women soccer coach Janet Rayfield holds hand with Payton Martin as they head to second base as University of Illinois coaches buddy up with players at the Challenger League ball game at Ambucs Park in Urbana on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.
U of I mens basketball coach Brad Underwood and Micheal Bowen head to home plate to score as University of Illinois coaches buddy up with players at the Challenger League ball game at Ambucs Park in Urbana on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.
U of I Athletic Director Josh Whitman steps back and watches as Hylun Harrison bats as University of Illinois coaches buddy up with players at the Challenger League ball game at Ambucs Park in Urbana on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.
U of I Athletic Director Josh Whitman and Hylun Harrison bats as University of Illinois coaches buddy up with players at the Challenger League ball game at Ambucs Park in Urbana on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.
U of I Athletic Director Josh Whitman, right, and football coach Lovie Smith, left, pose for a photo as University of Illinois coaches buddy up with players at the Challenger League ball game at Ambucs Park in Urbana on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.
U of I women basketball coach Nancy Fahey tries to keep up with Josie Lee as they head to home plate as University of Illinois coaches buddy up with players at the Challenger League ball game at Ambucs Park in Urbana on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.
Illinois mens gymnastics coach Justin Spring reacts as buddy Tiffany Hand hits the ball as University of Illinois coaches buddy up with players at the Challenger League ball game at Ambucs Park in Urbana on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.
U of I women soccer coach Janet Rayfield and Payton Martin ham it up for the video camera as University of Illinois coaches buddy up with players at the Challenger League ball game at Ambucs Park in Urbana on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.
U of I mens basketball coach Brad Underwood cleans the plate as Micheal Bowen goes up to bat as University of Illinois coaches buddy up with players at the Challenger League ball game at Ambucs Park in Urbana on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.
Illinois mens gymnastics coach Justin Spring gets a hug from buddy Tiffany Hand as they are introduced as University of Illinois coaches buddy up with players at the Challenger League ball game at Ambucs Park in Urbana on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.
Football coach Lovie Smith plays in the field with buddy Darrin Levitt as University of Illinois coaches buddy up with players at the Challenger League ball game at Ambucs Park in Urbana on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.
U of I swimming coach Sue Novitsky helps her buddy Chloe Baskin prepare to bat as University of Illinois coaches buddy up with players at the Challenger League ball game at Ambucs Park in Urbana on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.
Illinois mens gymnastics coach Justin Spring applauds as he and buddy Tiffany Hand run to first base as University of Illinois coaches buddy up with players at the Challenger League ball game at Ambucs Park in Urbana on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.
