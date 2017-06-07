Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Thursday, June 8, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News UPDATE: I-74 semi accident snarls traffic west of Danville

Behind the scenes: Central baseball
| Subscribe

Behind the scenes: Central baseball

Wed, 06/07/2017 - 9:01pm | Robin Scholz

Robin Scholz was on hand as Champaign Central practiced for the final team before heading to Joliet for its first state baseball appearance since 1968. At McKinley Field in Champaign on Wednesday, June 7, 2017.

Sections (3):Baseball, Prep Sports, Sports

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.