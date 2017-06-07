Behind the scenes: Central baseball

Robin Scholz was on hand as Champaign Central practiced for the final team before heading to Joliet for its first state baseball appearance since 1968. At McKinley Field in Champaign on Wednesday, June 7, 2017.
-
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Players stretch out as Tommy Krouse does a headstand at Central's baseball practice at McKinley Field in Champaign on Wednesday, June 7, 2017.
-
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
L-R-Pitcher Cade Sestak, Catcher Isaac Heaton, and pitchers Zak Hartleb, Dom Erlanger and Cam Robinson clown around for a picture at Central's baseball practice at McKinley Field in Champaign on Wednesday, June 7, 2017.
-
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Kerry Rodeffer at Central's baseball practice at McKinley Field in Champaign on Wednesday, June 7, 2017.
-
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Third baseman Marshall Thompson throws to first at Central's baseball practice at McKinley Field in Champaign on Wednesday, June 7, 2017.
-
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Coach John Staab at Central's baseball practice at McKinley Field in Champaign on Wednesday, June 7, 2017.
-
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Catcher Isaac Heaton attempts two make an out at home at Central's baseball practice at McKinley Field in Champaign on Wednesday, June 7, 2017.
-
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Kerry Rodeffer at Central's baseball practice at McKinley Field in Champaign on Wednesday, June 7, 2017.
-
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Outfielders prepare to run bases at Central's baseball practice at McKinley Field in Champaign on Wednesday, June 7, 2017.
-
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Head coach John Staab changes the music at Central's baseball practice at McKinley Field in Champaign on Wednesday, June 7, 2017.
-
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Coach Kerry Rodeffer talks with Marshall Thompson at Central's baseball practice at McKinley Field in Champaign on Wednesday, June 7, 2017.
-
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
L-R-Pitcher Dom Erlanger,Catcher Isaac Heaton and pitchers Zak Hartleb , Cam Robinson and Cade Sestak head back to the locker room to change at Central's baseball practice at McKinley Field in Champaign on Wednesday, June 7, 2017.
-
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Team members and coaches listen to head coach Jon Staab in the locker room before Central's baseball practice at McKinley Field in Champaign on Wednesday, June 7, 2017.
-
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Head coach Jon Staab, second from left, talks to the players in the locker room before Central's baseball practice at McKinley Field in Champaign on Wednesday, June 7, 2017.
-
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Jake Cochrane, bottom, gets called out for his recent good play at Central's baseball practice at McKinley Field in Champaign on Wednesday, June 7, 2017.
-
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Sweat and dirt are ground into a baseball cap at Central's baseball practice at McKinley Field in Champaign on Wednesday, June 7, 2017.
-
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Players stretch at Central's baseball practice at McKinley Field in Champaign on Wednesday, June 7, 2017.
-
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Coaches wait at home plate with bats, balls and tees for players to finish warming up at Central's baseball practice at McKinley Field in Champaign on Wednesday, June 7, 2017.
-
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
L-R-Pitcher Cade Sestak, Catcher Isaac Heaton, and pitchers Dom Erlanger, Zak Hartleb and Cam Robinson clown around for a picture at Central's baseball practice at McKinley Field in Champaign on Wednesday, June 7, 2017.
