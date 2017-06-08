Shotgun Rehearsal

Rehearsal for Shotgun, a play by Twin City Squared about post-Katrina New Orleans at the SoDo Theatre on Monday, June 5, 2017. The show runs from June 8-18 at the theatre in Champaign.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Chris Hodges as Clarence "Willie" Williams and Lynette Hodges as Mattie Godchaux during rehearsal for Shotgun, a play by Twin City Squared about post-Katrina New Orleans at the SoDo Theatre on Monday, June 5, 2017. The show runs from June 8-18 at the theatre in Champaign.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Monty Joyce as Beau Harlan, left, talks with Dylan Tiger as Eugene Harlan during rehearsal for Shotgun, a play by Twin City Squared about post-Katrina New Orleans at the SoDo Theatre on Monday, June 5, 2017. The show runs from June 8-18 at the theatre in Champaign.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Rehearsal for Shotgun, a play by Twin City Squared about post-Katrina New Orleans at the SoDo Theatre on Monday, June 5, 2017. The show runs from June 8-18 at the theatre in Champaign.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Stage Manager Chandra Galloway, left, and Assistant Stage Manager Cameron Phanrana during rehearsal for Shotgun, a play by Twin City Squared about post-Katrina New Orleans at the SoDo Theatre on Monday, June 5, 2017. The show runs from June 8-18 at the theatre in Champaign.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Chris Hodges as Clarence "Willie" Williams, left, Lynette Hodges as Mattie Godchaux, center, and Prince Robertson as Dex Godchaux during rehearsal for Shotgun, a play by Twin City Squared about post-Katrina New Orleans at the SoDo Theatre on Monday, June 5, 2017. The show runs from June 8-18 at the theatre in Champaign.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Monty Joyce as Beau Harlan during rehearsal for Shotgun, a play by Twin City Squared about post-Katrina New Orleans at the SoDo Theatre on Monday, June 5, 2017. The show runs from June 8-18 at the theatre in Champaign.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Prince Robertson as Dex Godchaux during rehearsal for Shotgun, a play by Twin City Squared about post-Katrina New Orleans at the SoDo Theatre on Monday, June 5, 2017. The show runs from June 8-18 at the theatre in Champaign.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Lynette Hodges studies her lines as sons Lanell Hodges, 4, center, and Cameron Hodges, 2, in playpen, entertain themselves during rehearsal for Shotgun, a play by Twin City Squared about post-Katrina New Orleans at the SoDo Theatre on Monday, June 5, 2017. The show runs from June 8-18 at the theatre in Champaign.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Cameron Hodges, 2, in playpen, watches as Chris Hodges studies his lines during rehearsal for Shotgun, a play by Twin City Squared about post-Katrina New Orleans at the SoDo Theatre on Monday, June 5, 2017. The show runs from June 8-18 at the theatre in Champaign.
