Champaign Central, 4th Place Class 3A. IHSA Class 3A 3rd place game: Champaign Central vs Marmion Academy, Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Slammer's Stadium in Joliet. Marion defeated Central 7-1.
Class 3A Baseball: Central vs Marmion
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Class 3A Baseball: Central vs Marmion
Photographer: Holly Hart
Central catcher Isaac Heaton waits for the throw as Marmion's Sam Ochoa attempts to score, Ochoa was out on the play.
Class 3A Baseball: Central vs Marmion
Photographer: Holly Hart
Central's Patrick Beckmeyer (left) tags out Marmion's Jack Molenhouse at second base in the top of the 1st inning.
Class 3A Baseball: Central vs Marmion
Photographer: Holly Hart
Central first baseman Zak Hartleb (#24) prepares to tag Marmion's Sam Ochoa at first, Ochoa was safe on the play.
Class 3A Baseball: Central vs Marmion
Photographer: Holly Hart
Central's Jake Beesley misses making a catch in the outfield.
Class 3A Baseball: Central vs Marmion
Photographer: Holly Hart
Central's Patrick Beckemeyer (right) gets back to first before Marmion's Dillion Di lorio (cq) can apply the tag in the bottom of the 3rd inning.
Class 3A Baseball: Central vs Marmion
Photographer: Holly Hart
Central's Dom Erlanger comes in to pitch in the top of the 4th inning.
Class 3A Baseball: Central vs Marmion
Photographer: Holly Hart
Central's Marshall Thompson takes a swing at the ball in the bottom of the 5th inning.
Class 3A Baseball: Central vs Marmion
Photographer: Holly Hart
Central's Cam Robinson chases a ball hit over his head.
Class 3A Baseball: Central vs Marmion
Photographer: Holly Hart
Marmion's Adam Auchstetter (left) dives back to first as Central's Cade Sestak waits for the throw.
Class 3A Baseball: Central vs Marmion
Photographer: Holly Hart
Central's Cam Robinson makes a diving catch in the outfield.
Class 3A Baseball: Central vs Marmion
Photographer: Holly Hart
Central Assistant Coach Kerry Rodeffer coaches at first for the last time, he official retired after the conclusion of the game.
Class 3A Baseball: Central vs Marmion
Photographer: Holly Hart
Central Head Coach John Staab (#3) makes a pitching change.
Class 3A Baseball: Central vs Marmion
Photographer: Holly Hart
Central's Cade Sestak prepares to swing at a pitch.
Class 3A Baseball: Central vs Marmion
Photographer: Holly Hart
Central's Cam Robinson (right) heads to first as Marmion's catcher Cade Stanke throws to first for the out.
Class 3A Baseball: Central vs Marmion
Photographer: Holly Hart
Central's Marshall Thompson reacts as his team loses to marion in the Class 3A 3rd place game.
Class 3A Baseball: Central vs Marmion
Photographer: Holly Hart
IHSA Class 3A 3rd place game: Champaign Central vs Marmion Academy, Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Slammer's Stadium in Joliet. Marion defeated Central 7-1giving the Maroons a 4th place finish.
Class 3A Baseball: Central vs Marmion
Photographer: Holly Hart
IHSA Class 3A 3rd place game: Champaign Central vs Marmion Academy, Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Slammer's Stadium in Joliet. Marion defeated Central 7-1giving the Maroons a 4th place finish.
Class 3A Baseball: Central vs Marmion
Photographer: Holly Hart
IHSA Class 3A 3rd place game: Champaign Central vs Marmion Academy, Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Slammer's Stadium in Joliet. Marion defeated Central 7-1giving the Maroons a 4th place finish.
Class 3A Baseball: Central vs Marmion
Photographer: Holly Hart
Head Coach John Staab and player Patrick Beckemeyer take a picture with the Class 3A 4th place trophy.
Class 3A Baseball: Central vs Marmion
Photographer: Holly Hart
Central's Cade Sestak (#5) and Marshall Thompson hold up the Class 3A 4th place trophy.
Class 3A Baseball: Central vs Marmion
Photographer: Holly Hart
Central Head Coach John Staab jugs his players after placing 4th in Class 3A.
Class 3A Baseball: Central vs Marmion
Photographer: Holly Hart
Central's Joe Bagger hits a high fly ball in the bottom of the 2nd inning.
Class 3A Baseball: Central vs Marmion
Photographer: Holly Hart
Central's Zak Hartleb makes a catch for the last out of the top of the second inning.
