Class 3A Baseball:Central vs Marmion
Class 3A Baseball:Central vs Marmion

Sat, 06/10/2017 - 4:54pm | Holly Hart

IHSA Class 3A 3rd place game: Champaign Central vs Marmion Academy, Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Slammer's Stadium in Joliet. Marion defeated Central 7-1giving the Maroons a 4th place finish. 

