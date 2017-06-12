Central Illinois Daily Life: June 2017

A look at daily life in central Illinois through the lens of the News-Gazette Photographers.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Cordova Illinois firefighter Kyle Barber sprays down a fire while taking part in fire dynamics class at the Illinois Fire Service Institute 93rd Annual Fire College in Champaign on Friday June 2, 2017. More than 450 firefighters from nearly 150 Illinois departments are taking part in the event which runs through Sunday.
Photographer: Heather Coit
The 1925 cornerstone of the Church of the Forty Martyrs is seen here in Tuscola on Friday, June 2, 2017.
Photographer: Heather Coit
Champaign County Forest Preserve construction manager, Mike Fry, breaks up deteriorating concrete around the bell tower at the Forest Preserve's headquarters at Lake of the Woods Park in Mahomet on Thursday, May 31, 2017. The project is estimated to take about a month as new concrete will be poured, garden beds will be expanded and the area will be more accessible. The bell tower is closed in the meantime.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robert H. Tuchel, 96, Champaign, shows off the certificate that accompanied the Knight of the Legion of Honor medal the WWII veteran was presented with by the French Deputy Consul General Frederic Chole at American Legion Post 24 in Champaign on Tuesday, May 30, 2017.
Photographer: Heather Coit
Jared Miller, the youngest member of the Urbana City Council, and new event manager for Lumen Events, hopes to fill Lincoln Square Mall's Great Hall with activity to help the city thrive. Miller, who also took a stroll through the Sipyard, a place he enjoys, was in Urbana on Thursday, June 1, 2017.
Photographer: Heather Coit
The Rev. Angel Sierra glances up at the scaffolding, which has taken over the sanctuary of the Church of the Forty Martyrs as major renovation work gets underway in Tuscola on Friday, June 2, 2017.
Photographer: Heather Coit
Scaffolding is hung just below ceiling lights, as seen from the choir balcony above the sanctuary at the Church of the Forty Martyrs in Tuscola on Friday, June 2, 2017.
Photographer: Heather Coit
An artist's rendering shows just one concept of the renovations being done at Church of the Forty Martyrs in Tuscola on Friday, June 2, 2017.
Photographer: Heather Coit
Andrea Spillman, religious education coordinator, shows work being done in the sacristy at Church of the Forty Martyrs in Tuscola on Friday, June 2, 2017.
Photographer: Heather Coit
The Rev. Angel Sierra climbs the steps of the Church of the Forty Martyrs, which has major renovations going on inside, in Tuscola on Friday, June 2, 2017.
Photographer: Heather Coit
A man walks near the North Lounge at Illini Union in Urbana on Thursday, June 1, 2017.
Photographer: Heather Coit
The University of Illinois' Alumni Achievement Award recipients from year's past are honored on the wall of the east wing of Illini Union in Urbana on Thursday, June 1, 2017.
Photographer: Heather Coit
Fish swim inside a large aquarium, which serves as a relaxing focal point in the North Lounge at Illini Union in Urbana on Thursday, June 1, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Members of the Champaign Fire Department stabilize a "patient" at Sholem Aquatic Center in Champaign on Wednesday June 7, 2017.
The department is partnering with the Champaign Park District to provide fire department personnel with water rescue training on the mornings of June 6, 7 and 8, at Sholem Aquatic Center, 2205 Sangamon Drive, Champaign. Champaign Park District employees, along with fire department instructors, will lead skill stations designed to simulate a surface water rescue and reinforce cervical immobilization and victim removal skills.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Ja'Naea Modest, AKA DJ Silkee, left, and Kumasi Jones at Douglass Park on Thursday June 8, 2017, have organized a peace and love basketball tournament.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Megan Thompson at Mount Vernon UMC in rural Champaign on Thursday June 8, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Megan Thompson at Mount Vernon UMC in rural Champaign on Thursday June 8, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Deputy Director Brittany Michaels, left, and Exhibition Consultant Emily Hoch discuss a 1:50 scale model of the Space Shuttle Discovery at the Champaign Public Library on Thursday June 8, 2017. The model is part of the NASA exhibit at the library, which opens Sunday.
David Payne, left, and Ali Machinchy fly a Viking and an Extra, respectively, at Eli Field in Monticello on Friday, June 9 , 2017. WILL ADD rest of info from photo assignment when I get back.
Ali Machinchy laughs as he hovers an Extra RC plane above the runway at Eli Field in Monticello on Friday, June 9 , 2017. WILL ADD rest of info from photo assignment when I get back.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Kevin Green on I-74 overpass by his house. (Try to get it as semitrailer truck is approaching.) Interstate 74 runs through the middle of Kevin Green's 125-year-old farm, and his house sits about 200 yards north of it. Since November, Green has been aware of seven semitrailer truck accidents that have happened just east of the overpass. He heard two of them and called 911. IDOT officials said they have roughed up the slick concrete surface underneath the overpass, which was causing the accidents. The department is also planning to replace the concrete later this year.Wednesday June 7, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Former Urbana Fire Chief Mike Dilley looks at one of the only pictures he has of his father Erwin at his home in rural St. Joseph on Thursday June 8, 2017.
Photographer: Hannah Auten
StreetFest goers enjoy music performed by Mank N' Sass on Saturday, June 8. StreetFest is hosted by the Champaign Park District. The second installment of the event will take place next month, Saturday, July 15.
Photographer: Heather Coit
The Rev. Leah Robberts-Mosser (cq), center, joins mission team co-chairs, Becky Duffield, left, and Jessica Nicholas, to show they're ready for this weekend's Habitat for Humanity Interfaith Build. The trio were at Community United Church of Christ in Champaign on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016.
