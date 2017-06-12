Illini Union Consultants Renditions
Mon, 06/12/2017 - 7:00am | Robin Scholz
Consultant's rendition of possible renovations to the Illini Union, which
have yet to be approved by the campus or UI trustees. The proposed $247
million project would add space, revamp the interior and include two
levels of underground parking.
Source: 2017 Illini Union Facility Study by Dewberry Architects/Workshop
Architects.
Comments
