Illini Union Consultants Renditions

Mon, 06/12/2017 - 7:00am | Robin Scholz

Consultant's rendition of possible renovations to the Illini Union, which
have yet to be approved by the campus or UI trustees. The proposed $247
million project would add space, revamp the interior and include two
levels of underground parking.

Source: 2017 Illini Union Facility Study by Dewberry Architects/Workshop
Architects.

