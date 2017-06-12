News-Gazette photographers shine a spotlight on some of their favorite photos from the past week.
Photos of the Week: June 4-11, 2017
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
U of I women basketball coach Nancy Fahey tries to keep up with Josie Lee as they head to home plate as University of Illinois coaches buddy up with players at the Challenger League ball game at Ambucs Park in Urbana on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
U of I mens basketball coach Brad Underwood cleans the plate as Micheal(cq) Bowen goes up to bat as University of Illinois coaches buddy up with players at the Challenger League ball game at Ambucs Park in Urbana on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.
Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette
Barbara Terry holds her granddaughter Annabelle Thomson, 3, (seated next to grandson Aided, 7-on the other side) all from Champaign, watch stars pass throug the sky at William M. Staerkel Planetarium at Parkland College in Champaign on Tuesday June 6, 2017. The group was watching the debut showing of Journey with “Little Star,” an average yellow star, in search of planets of his own to protect and warm. Along the way, he meets other stars, learns what makes each star special, why they are different colors and how they combine to form star clusters and galaxies. Let’s hope a delightful cast of characters including “Pearl” and “Big Daddy” can help “Little Star” find some planets! Updated and adapted to fulldome video by Audio Visual Imagineering. This show hasn’t been seen on our dome for 20 years!
Kickapoo Adventures' Tom Monahan, left, and Joshua Loschen secure a canoe to a trailer before taking guests up stream for a launch at Kickapoo State Park near Oakwood on Thursday June 1, 2017.
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Players stretch out as Tommy Krouse does a headstand at Central's baseball practice at McKinley Field in Champaign on Wednesday, June 7, 2017.
Ali Machinchy laughs as he hovers an Extra RC plane above the runway at Eli Field in Monticello on Friday, June 9 , 2017.
Champaign Central relief pitcher Dom Erlinger (9) walks off the field as Marian Catholic players celebrate in a IHSA 3A State Semifinal baseball game at Joliet Slammers Stadium in Joliet on Friday, June 9, 2017.
