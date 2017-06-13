Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

2017 HOT ROD Power Tour
Tue, 06/13/2017 - 3:20pm | Rick Danzl

Vehicles were on display during the 23rd annual HOT ROD Power Tour during a stop at State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday June 13, 2017, the stop was part of a seven-city tour expected to bring together more than 6,000 vehicles.

