2017 HOT ROD Power Tour

Vehicles were on display during the 23rd annual HOT ROD Power Tour during a stop at State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday June 13, 2017, the stop was part of a seven-city tour expected to bring together more than 6,000 vehicles.
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Roger Leighty, Peopia, photographs one of the cars that was part of the 23rd annual HOT ROD Power Tour during a stop near State Farm Center on Tuesday June 13, 2017, the stop was part of a seven-city tour expected to bring together more than 6,000 vehicles.
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
People examine cars displayed during the 23rd annual HOT ROD Power Tour during a stop near State Farm Center on Tuesday June 13, 2017, the stop was part of a seven-city tour expected to bring together more than 6,000 vehicles.
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Jerry Sanders, Gibson City, looks at the engine of a truck that was part of the 23rd annual HOT ROD Power Tour during a stop near State Farm Center on Tuesday June 13, 2017, the stop was part of a seven-city tour expected to bring together more than 6,000 vehicles.
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Ron Malloch, Neoga, looks under the hood of a 1955 Chevy that was part of the 23rd annual HOT ROD Power Tour during a stop near State Farm Center on Tuesday June 13, 2017, the stop was part of a seven-city tour expected to bring together more than 6,000 vehicles.
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Cars displayed during the 23rd annual HOT ROD Power Tour during a stop near State Farm Center on Tuesday June 13, 2017, the stop was part of a seven-city tour expected to bring together more than 6,000 vehicles.
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Vehicles arrive in a parking lot near State Farm Center that are part of the 23rd annual HOT ROD Power Tour during a stop near State Farm Center on Tuesday June 13, 2017, the stop was part of a seven-city tour expected to bring together more than 6,000 vehicles.
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Vehicles arrive on south First Street, one of the cars that are part of the 23rd annual HOT ROD Power Tour during a stop near State Farm Center on Tuesday June 13, 2017, the stop was part of a seven-city tour expected to bring together more than 6,000 vehicles.
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Spectators examine a modified VW Beatle as it arrives on south First Street, one of the cars that are part of the 23rd annual HOT ROD Power Tour during a stop near State Farm Center on Tuesday June 13, 2017, the stop was part of a seven-city tour expected to bring together more than 6,000 vehicles.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.