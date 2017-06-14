CUTC Hairspray

Rehearsal for the CUTC Cathy Murphy Student Production of Hairspray at the Parkland College Harold and Jean Minor Theatre on Tuesday, June 13, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Kabriel Schuster as Wilbur Turnblad, left, and Jerry Strain as Edna Turnblad during rehearsal for the CUTC Cathy Murphy Student Production of Hairspray at the Parkland College Harold and Jean Minor Theatre on Tuesday, June 13, 2017.
Sarah Rosenberg as Penny Pingleton and Myles Cobb as Seaweed J. Stubbs during rehearsal for the CUTC Cathy Murphy Student Production of Hairspray at the Parkland College Harold and Jean Minor Theatre on Tuesday, June 13, 2017.
Josh Meesey as Link Larkin and Grace Brown as Tracy Turnblad during rehearsal for the CUTC Cathy Murphy Student Production of Hairspray at the Parkland College Harold and Jean Minor Theatre on Tuesday, June 13, 2017.
Choreographer Whitney Havice smiles as she watches drehearsal for the CUTC Cathy Murphy Student Production of Hairspray at the Parkland College Harold and Jean Minor Theatre on Tuesday, June 13, 2017.
A stuffed shoe for Edna Turnblad during rehearsal for the CUTC Cathy Murphy Student Production of Hairspray at the Parkland College Harold and Jean Minor Theatre on Tuesday, June 13, 2017.
Clockwise from top-Jerry Strain as Edna Turnblad, Josh Meesey as Link Larkin, Grace Brown as Tracy Turnblad, Kabriel Schuster as Wilbur Turnblad, Sarah Rosenberg as Penny Pingleton and Myles Cobb as Seaweed J. Stubbs during rehearsal for the CUTC Cathy Murphy Student Production of Hairspray at the Parkland College Harold and Jean Minor Theatre on Tuesday, June 13, 2017.
