On The Town: June 11, 2017

The Bridgewater, Banks, and Lewis Fine Arts Academy Spring Fundraiser event in Champaign on May 28, 2017
Julia Guth talks gives a presentation on the Bridgewater, Banks, and Lewis Fine Arts Academy history to guests at the academy's spring fundraiser.
Marlon Howerton-Sweid (left), 13, bassist for the intermediat jazz band, with his father, Robert Howerton.
Bridgewater, Banks, and Lewis Fine Arts Academy board members Desiree McMillion (left) and Lisha Banks (right) with volunteer Jeanette Donaldson at the academy's spring fundraiser.
Logan Parks waits for her performance during the Bridgewater, Banks, and Lewis Fine Arts Academy spring fundraiser.
Guests enjoy the music provided by the Bridgewater, Banks, and Lewis Fine Arts Academy small ensemble at the academy's spring fundraiser.
Flutist Carla Samuel-Parks peforms at tthe Bridgewater, Banks, and Lewis Fine Arts Academy spring fundraiser.
Nathaniel Banks leads one of the bands at the Bridgewater, Banks, and Lewis Fine Arts Academy spring fundraiser.
Four of the Bridgewater, Banks, and Lewis Fine Arts Academy board members are (from the left) Robert Lewis, Nathaniel Banks, Crystal Womble, and Reverend Linda Sidall.
Anisa Chatman (right) with Logan Parks (left) and Carlene Parks perform at the Bridgewater, Banks, and Lewis Fine Arts Academy spring fundraiser.
Bridgewater, Banks, and Lewis Fine Arts Academy alum Max Hubbard (left) stopped by to support friends and current students Alex Frazzetto (center), and Matthew Frazzetto.
Members of the Bridgewater, Banks, and Lewis Fine Arts Academy advanced small ensemble play for guests at the spring fundraiser held at the Douglass Center.
