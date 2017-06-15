The 2017 News-Gazette all area girls track and field first team.
2017 News-Gazette All Area Girls Track Team
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Rachyl Anderson, Salt Fork, in the discus at the 36th Annual News-Gazette Girls' and Boys' Honor Roll Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 15, 2017.
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Jyana Anderson_Urbana_145 girls track and field Sunday, March 5, 2017.
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Nicole_Bagwell_Unity_8.jpg on Sunday, August 16, 2015.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Danville's Shaunice Garbutt wins the 1600 Meter Run during the Girl's Big 12 Track Meet at Wayland-Young Athletic Complex in Danville on Friday,May 5, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Urbana's Diamonasia Taylor clears the bar to win the High Jump during the Girl's Big 12 Track Meet at Wayland-Young Athletic Complex in Danville on Friday,May 5, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Fisher's Alayna Stalter, left, and Leroy's Janika Peitzmeier at the finish of the 100M Hurdles and at the Class 1A Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls' track and field sectional at the high school in Paxton on Thursday, May 11, 2017.
Photographer: Holly Hart
St. Joe's Parker Francisco finishes first in the final heat of the 100 Meter Hurdles. Girls IHSA Sectional hosted by St. Joseph-Ogden High School. Friday, May 12, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Mahomt-Seymour's Abby Kyle, left, and Unity's Taylor Millsap stretch together before competing in the pole vault at the Mahomet-Seymour Class 2A girls' track and field sectional on Thursday, May 12, 2016.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Aliyah Welter, Monticello, in the pole vault at the 36th Annual News-Gazette Girls' and Boys' Honor Roll Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 15, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Katie Witte, Salt Fork, in the discus at the 36th Annual News-Gazette Girls' and Boys' Honor Roll Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 15, 2017.
Photographer: Heather Coit
Fisher's Alayna Stalter, right, gets a congratulatory hug from El Paso's Gracie Feeney after Statler finished the girls' Class 1A, 100-meter high hurdles in first place at IHSA State Track in Charleston on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Unity's Jordan Harmon (2157) competes in the 1,600-meter run in Class 2A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Friday, May 19, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Monticello's Emelia Ness hands the baton to Abbey Leischner in the 1,600-meter relay in Class 2A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Friday, May 19, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Danville's Ameia Wilson crosses the finish line winning her heat of the 100-meter dash in Class 3A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Friday, May 19, 2017.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Uni's Arielle Summitt brings makes a big push to bring home second in the Class 1A 800 Meter Run. 2017 Girls Track and Field State Finals, Saturday, May 20, 2017 at EasternIllinois O'Brien Field in Charleston.
