Piatt County Fair 2017

The Piatt County Fair in Cerro Gordo on Friday, June 16, 2017.
Jonathan Helm,8, LaPlace, left, and brother and sister Aidan, 7 and Miranda, 5, Miller, Hammond, man the ear plug sales table at the Tractor Pull at the Piatt County Fair in Cerro Gordo on Friday, June 16, 2017. Jonathan and Aidan belong to Cub Scout Pack 39, which has been selling the earplugs for 6 years. They didn't have much business before the pull began, but after the first tractor pulled, people were lining up to buy them.
Children get help standing on the gate to watch the tractor pull at the Piatt County Fair in Cerro Gordo on Friday, June 16, 2017.
Kylie Neisler, 11, Rymond, sports two pig tails while her barrow only has one as she put her hog away in a stall at the Piatt County Fair in Cerro Gordo on Friday, June 16, 2017. The hogs show Saturday.
A tractor covers the audience in smoke during the tractor pull at the Piatt County Fair in Cerro Gordo on Friday, June 16, 2017.
Chance Young,11, stops upside down ing a Knockerball after sister Jacey,11, right, sent him rolling at the Piatt County Fair in Cerro Gordo on Friday, June 16, 2017.
Participants stand for the Nationa Anthem before the tractor pull at the Piatt County Fair in Cerro Gordo on Friday, June 16, 2017.
Dogs and people wait in line for food at the Piatt County Fair in Cerro Gordo on Friday, June 16, 2017.
The crowd at the tractor pull at the Piatt County Fair in Cerro Gordo on Friday, June 16, 2017.
The Concealed Carry band plays in front of a small audience at the Piatt County Fair in Cerro Gordo on Friday, June 16, 2017.
People stop at the Beer Barn from the pits of the Tractor Pull event at the Piatt County Fair in Cerro Gordo on Friday, June 16, 2017.
