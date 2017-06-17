UI Golf Open

U of I Golf Open, Saturday, June 17, 2017 at the U of I Golf Course in Savoy.
Photographer: Holly Hart
CG Facer hits from the fairway on 17. 2017 U of Men's Golf Open, Saturday, June 17, 2017 at the U of I Golf Course.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Chris Tate tees off on 16. 2017 U of Men's Golf Open, Saturday, June 17, 2017 at the U of I Golf Course.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Conor Butts watches his putt on 16. 2017 U of Men's Golf Open, Saturday, June 17, 2017 at the U of I Golf Course.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Corbin Sebens tee's off on 18. 2017 U of Men's Golf Open, Saturday, June 17, 2017 at the U of I Golf Course.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Jay Scott hits on to the green on 16. 2017 U of Men's Golf Open, Saturday, June 17, 2017 at the U of I Golf Course.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Eric Gilpin watches his putt on 17. 2017 U of Men's Golf Open, Saturday, June 17, 2017 at the U of I Golf Course.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Joe Thompson hits out of the sand on 17. 2017 U of Men's Golf Open, Saturday, June 17, 2017 at the U of I Golf Course.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Chris Tate watches his putt drop on 16. 2017 U of Men's Golf Open, Saturday, June 17, 2017 at the U of I Golf Course.
Photographer: Holly Hart
CG Facer watches his tee shot on 17. 2017 U of Men's Golf Open, Saturday, June 17, 2017 at the U of I Golf Course.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Matt Brownfield hits on to the green on 17. 2017 U of Men's Golf Open, Saturday, June 17, 2017 at the U of I Golf Course.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Corbin Sebens putts on 16. 2017 U of Men's Golf Open, Saturday, June 17, 2017 at the U of I Golf Course.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Matt Brownfield comes out of the rough on 17. 2017 U of Men's Golf Open, Saturday, June 17, 2017 at the U of I Golf Course.
