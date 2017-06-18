Photos of the 2017 News-Gazette All Area Girls Soccer Team.
-
2017 News-Gazette All Area Girls Soccer Team
Photographer: Holly Hart
All Area Girl's Soccer, Sunday, June 4, 2017 at Centennial High School Soccer Field.
-
2017 News-Gazette All Area Girls Soccer Team
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mahomet-Seymour's Breonna Snyder. All Area Girl's Soccer, Sunday, June 4, 2017 at Centennial High School Soccer Field.
-
2017 News-Gazette All Area Girls Soccer Team
Photographer: Holly Hart
Centennial's Casey Lavin. All Area Girl's Soccer, Sunday, June 4, 2017 at Centennial High School Soccer Field.
-
2017 News-Gazette All Area Girls Soccer Team
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville's Dahalia Escobedo. All Area Girl's Soccer, Sunday, June 4, 2017 at Centennial High School Soccer Field.
-
2017 News-Gazette All Area Girls Soccer Team
Photographer: Holly Hart
All Area Girl's Soccer, Sunday, June 4, 2017 at Centennial High School Soccer Field.
-
2017 News-Gazette All Area Girls Soccer Team
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mahomet-Seymour's Meredith Johnson-Monfort. All Area Girl's Soccer, Sunday, June 4, 2017 at Centennial High School Soccer Field.
-
2017 News-Gazette All Area Girls Soccer Team
Photographer: Holly Hart
Centennial's Mary Woods. All Area Girl's Soccer, Sunday, June 4, 2017 at Centennial High School Soccer Field.
-
2017 News-Gazette All Area Girls Soccer Team
Photographer: Holly Hart
Central's Naomi DuPree. All Area Girl's Soccer, Sunday, June 4, 2017 at Centennial High School Soccer Field.
-
2017 News-Gazette All Area Girls Soccer Team
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mahomet-Seymour's Meredith Johnson-Monfort. All Area Girl's Soccer, Sunday, June 4, 2017 at Centennial High School Soccer Field.
-
2017 News-Gazette All Area Girls Soccer Team
Photographer: Holly Hart
Centennial's Mary Woods. All Area Girl's Soccer, Sunday, June 4, 2017 at Centennial High School Soccer Field.
-
2017 News-Gazette All Area Girls Soccer Team
Photographer: Holly Hart
All Area Girl's Soccer, Sunday, June 4, 2017 at Centennial High School Soccer Field.
-
2017 News-Gazette All Area Girls Soccer Team
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Uni girls' soccer player Kathryn Dullerud on Friday June 2, 2017.
-
2017 News-Gazette All Area Girls Soccer Team
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Mahomet-Seymour forward Meredith Johnson-Monfort with her horse "The Professor" on the soccer field at her home in Mahomet on Tuesday June 6, 2017 is our girls' soccer player of the year.
-
2017 News-Gazette All Area Girls Soccer Team
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Mahomet-Seymour forward Meredith Johnson-Monfort with her horse "The Professor" on the soccer field at her home in Mahomet on Tuesday June 6, 2017 is our girls' soccer player of the year.
-
2017 News-Gazette All Area Girls Soccer Team
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Mahomet-Seymour forward Meredith Johnson-Monfort with her horse "The Professor" on the soccer field at her home in Mahomet on Tuesday June 6, 2017 is our girls' soccer player of the year.
-
2017 News-Gazette All Area Girls Soccer Team
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Mahomet-Seymour forward Meredith Johnson-Monfort with her horse "The Professor" on the soccer field at her home in Mahomet on Tuesday June 6, 2017 is our girls' soccer player of the year.
-
2017 News-Gazette All Area Girls Soccer Team
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Mahomet-Seymour's Joey Gruner in Mahomet on Tuesday June 6, 2017 is our girls' soccer coach of the year.
-
2017 News-Gazette All Area Girls Soccer Team
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Centennial's Gressa Olson at the NG office in Champaign on Thursday June 8, 2017.
-
2017 News-Gazette All Area Girls Soccer Team
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Champaign Central's Grace Redden at the NG office in Champaign on Thursday June 8, 2017.
-
2017 News-Gazette All Area Girls Soccer Team
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
St. Thomas More's Izzy Schmitt at the NG office in Champaign on Thursday June 8, 2017.
-
2017 News-Gazette All Area Girls Soccer Team
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette
Centennial's Willa Olson at the NG office in Champaign on Thursday June 8, 2017.
-
2017 News-Gazette All Area Girls Soccer Team
Photographer: Holly Hart
Centennial's Casey Lavin (left) and Mahomet-Seymour's Meredith Johnson-Monfort. All Area Girl's Soccer, Sunday, June 4, 2017 at Centennial High School Soccer Field.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.