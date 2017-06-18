Championship Round of the U of I Golf Open, Sunday, June 18, 2017 at the U of I Golf Course in Savoy. Derek Meinhart won the tournament.
-
Championship Round UI Golf Open
Photographer: Holly Hart
Derek Meinhart wins the 2017 U of I Open. Championship Round of the U of I Golf Open, Sunday, June 18, 2017 at the U of I Golf Course in Savoy.
-
Championship Round UI Golf Open
Photographer: Holly Hart
Jay Scott shoots from the sand trap on 18. Championship Round of the U of I Golf Open, Sunday, June 18, 2017 at the U of I Golf Course in Savoy.
-
Championship Round UI Golf Open
Photographer: Holly Hart
David Keenan hits on to the green on hole 15. Championship Round of the U of I Golf Open, Sunday, June 18, 2017 at the U of I Golf Course in Savoy.
-
Championship Round UI Golf Open
Photographer: Holly Hart
Derek Meinhart watches his tee shot from 17. Meinhart went on to win the the tournament. Championship Round of the U of I Golf Open, Sunday, June 18, 2017 at the U of I Golf Course in Savoy.
-
Championship Round UI Golf Open
Photographer: Holly Hart
Jay Scott hits from the midway on to the green on 16. Championship Round of the U of I Golf Open, Sunday, June 18, 2017 at the U of I Golf Course in Savoy.
-
Championship Round UI Golf Open
Photographer: Holly Hart
Tyler Woods hits on to the green on hole 17. Championship Round of the U of I Golf Open, Sunday, June 18, 2017 at the U of I Golf Course in Savoy.
-
Championship Round UI Golf Open
Photographer: Holly Hart
CG Facer watches his shot on to the green on 15. Championship Round of the U of I Golf Open, Sunday, June 18, 2017 at the U of I Golf Course in Savoy.
-
Championship Round UI Golf Open
Photographer: Holly Hart
Zach Thorson watches his tee shot on 15. Championship Round of the U of I Golf Open, Sunday, June 18, 2017 at the U of I Golf Course in Savoy.
-
Championship Round UI Golf Open
Photographer: Holly Hart
Zach Thorson hits on to, the green on 15. Championship Round of the U of I Golf Open, Sunday, June 18, 2017 at the U of I Golf Course in Savoy.
-
Championship Round UI Golf Open
Photographer: Holly Hart
Tyler Woods tee's off on 18. Championship Round of the U of I Golf Open, Sunday, June 18, 2017 at the U of I Golf Course in Savoy.
-
Championship Round UI Golf Open
Photographer: Holly Hart
Derek Meinhart on the 18th tee. Championship Round of the U of I Golf Open, Sunday, June 18, 2017 at the U of I Golf Course in Savoy.
-
Championship Round UI Golf Open
Photographer: Holly Hart
Derek Meinhart (left) and Jay Scott shake hands after the final hole of the 20176 U of I Open. Meinhart won the tournament. Championship Round of the U of I Golf Open, Sunday, June 18, 2017 at the U of I Golf Course in Savoy.
-
Championship Round UI Golf Open
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mike Wallner (left) presents Derek Meinhart with the 2017 U of I Open Trophy. Championship Round of the U of I Golf Open, Sunday, June 18, 2017 at the U of I Golf Course in Savoy.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.