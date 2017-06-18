Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Championship Round UI Golf Open
Sun, 06/18/2017 - 6:37pm | Holly Hart

Championship Round of the U of I Golf Open, Sunday, June 18, 2017 at the U of I Golf Course in Savoy. Derek Meinhart won the tournament. 

