The University of Illinois and Champaign County Crime Stoppers announced a $40,000 reward for information leading to an arrest or recovery in the June 9 disappearance of Yingying Zhang, a UI scholar visiting from China, at a press conference Monday, June 19, 2017, at the UI Fire Service Institute in Champaign.
Officials announce $40,000 reward in case of missing UI scholar
Photographer: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Yingying Zhang's aunt Liqin Ye waits for the start of the press conference announcing a $40,000 reward in the case of the missing UI scholar at the UI Fire Service Institute in Champaign on Monday, June 19, 2017. A projection of the Champaign County Crime Stoppers' flyer is reflected in a window behind her.
Yingying Zhang's father, Ronggao Zhang, right, and boyfriend, Xiaolin Hou, are shown after a press conference announcing a $40,000 reward in her disappearance Monday, June 19, 2017, at the UI Fire Service Institute in Champaign.
Yingying Zhang's boyfriend, Xiaolin Hou, asks a question at the press conference announcing a $40,000 reward in the case of the missing UI scholar on Monday, June 19, 2017, at the UI Fire Service Institute in Champaign.
Yingying Zhang's father, Ronggao Zhang, is shown at a press conference announcing a $40,000 reward in the case of the missing UI scholar Monday, June 19, 2017, at the UI Fire Service Institute in Champaign.
Robin Kaler, University of Illinois associate chancellor for public affairs, speaks at the press conference announcing a $40,000 reward in the case of missing UI scholar Yingying Zhang on Monday, June 19, 2017, at the UI Fire Service Institute in Champaign.
