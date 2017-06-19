Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Monday, June 19, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News Man found dead in pool at Rantoul motel

Officials announce $40,000 reward in case of missing UI scholar
| Subscribe

Officials announce $40,000 reward in case of missing UI scholar

Mon, 06/19/2017 - 8:54pm | Robin Scholz

The University of Illinois and Champaign County Crime Stoppers announced a $40,000 reward for information leading to an arrest or recovery in the June 9 disappearance of Yingying Zhang, a UI scholar visiting from China, at a press conference Monday, June 19, 2017, at the UI Fire Service Institute in Champaign.

Sections (2):News, Local

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.