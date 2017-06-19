News-Gazette photographers shine a spotlight on some of their favorite photos from the past week.
-
Photos of the Week: June 12-18, 2017
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Roger Leighty, Peopia, photographs one of the cars that was part of the 23rd annual HOT ROD Power Tour during a stop near State Farm Center on Tuesday June 13, 2017, the stop was part of a seven-city tour expected to bring together more than 6,000 vehicles.
-
Photos of the Week: June 12-18, 2017
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Adi Aberle, 9, Mahomet, flies out of the chute at the bottom of one of the water slides at Crystal Lake Park Family Aquatic Center in Urbana on Monday June 12, 2017.
-
Photos of the Week: June 12-18, 2017
Justin Straub, 13, right, and Olivia Martinie,5, both from Mahomet, laugh as Straub's dog Molly splashes as she heads back to shore after greeting them on their paddle board at River Bend Forest Preserve in Mahomet on Thursday, June 15, 2017.
-
Photos of the Week: June 12-18, 2017
Jonathan Helm,8, LaPlace, left, and brother and sister Aidan, 7 and Miranda, 5, Miller man the ear plug sales table at the Tractor Pull at the Piatt County Fair in Cerro Gordo on Friday, June 16, 2017. Jonathan and Aidan belong to Cub Scout Pack 39, which has been selling the earplugs for 6 years. They didn't have much business before the pull began, but after the first tractor pulled, people were lining up to buy them.
-
Photos of the Week: June 12-18, 2017
Kylie Neisler, 11, Rymond, sports two pig tails while her barrow only has one as she put her hog away in a stall at the Piatt County Fair in Cerro Gordo on Friday, June 16, 2017. The hogs show Saturday.
-
Photos of the Week: June 12-18, 2017
A tractor covers the audience in smoke during the tractor pull at the Piatt County Fair in Cerro Gordo on Friday, June 16, 2017.
-
Photos of the Week: June 12-18, 2017
Chance Young,11, stops upside down ing a Knockerball after sister Jacey,11, right, sent him rolling at the Piatt County Fair in Cerro Gordo on Friday, June 16, 2017.
-
Photos of the Week: June 12-18, 2017
-
Photos of the Week: June 12-18, 2017
Photographer: Holly Hart
Jay Scott shoots from the sand trap on 18. Championship Round of the U of I Golf Open, Sunday, June 18, 2017 at the U of I Golf Course in Savoy.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.