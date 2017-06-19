On The Town: Crisis Nursery Dinner 2017

The Crisis Nursery Annual Dinner and Auction at the I Hotel in Champaign on Friday, June 2, 2017.
-
From left: Rebecca and Kevin Grillot and April Stark at the Crisis Nursery Annual Dinner and Auction at the I Hotel in Champaign on Friday, June 2, 2017.
-
Dr. Melinda and John Dabrowski at the Crisis Nursery Annual Dinner and Auction at the I Hotel in Champaign on Friday, June 2, 2017.
-
From left: Jenna Koss, Scott and Vida Friedlein and Marsha Osterbur at the Crisis Nursery Annual Dinner and Auction at the I Hotel in Champaign on Friday, June 2, 2017.
-
Illinois student volunteers at the Crisis Nursery Annual Dinner and Auction at the I Hotel in Champaign on Friday, June 2, 2017.From left: Many Bunton, Jessica Jiman, Maggie O'Brien, Maeve Kirby and Kennedy Record.
-
The Miller family looks over some artwork for auction prior the Crisis Nursery Annual Dinner and Auction at the I Hotel in Champaign on Friday, June 2, 2017. From left: Richard, Laura and Nicole Miller.
-
Board members at the Crisis Nursery Annual Dinner and Auction at the I Hotel in Champaign on Friday, June 2, 2017. From left: Ed Scopel, Desa Phetchaseun, Charyl Sizer, Katie Zimmerman, Jean Driscoll, Ronald Baker, Heather Tucker and Joe Bubon.
-
A place sitting at the Crisis Nursery Annual Dinner and Auction at the I Hotel in Champaign on Friday, June 2, 2017.
-
From left: Matthew Gipson, Crisis Nursery executive director Stephanie Record and Dr. James Shepherd at the Crisis Nursery Annual Dinner and Auction at the I Hotel in Champaign on Friday, June 2, 2017.
-
Jen Keller Shelby and Stephanie Slife at the Crisis Nursery Annual Dinner and Auction at the I Hotel in Champaign on Friday, June 2, 2017.
-
From left: Brendan and Susan McGinty, Barbara Wilson and John Lammers at the Crisis Nursery Annual Dinner and Auction at the I Hotel in Champaign on Friday, June 2, 2017.
-
From left: Matt Endsley, Kelly reveal, Christy Devocelle and Kristy Endsley at the Crisis Nursery Annual Dinner and Auction at the I Hotel in Champaign on Friday, June 2, 2017.
-
Lori Colvin (left) and Carol Meinhart look over some of the auction items at the Crisis Nursery Annual Dinner and Auction at the I Hotel in Champaign on Friday, June 2, 2017.
-
From left: Angie Hatfield Marker, Hope Whitman, Gianina Baker and Deserai Miller at the Crisis Nursery Annual Dinner and Auction at the I Hotel in Champaign on Friday, June 2, 2017.
-
From left: Carol Hatfield and Wes and Majory Seitz at the Crisis Nursery Annual Dinner and Auction at the I Hotel in Champaign on Friday, June 2, 2017.
-
Sponsors from Napletons at the Crisis Nursery Annual Dinner and Auction at the I Hotel in Champaign on Friday, June 2, 2017.From left: Jim and Susie Kroll, Lisa First and Andrew Curtis.
-
Patrons take their seats at the Crisis Nursery Annual Dinner and Auction at the I Hotel in Champaign on Friday, June 2, 2017.
