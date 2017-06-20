Home Run Derby 2017

The Kiwanis Little League Home Run Derby at First Federal Field in Champaign on Tuesday, June 20, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Max Quirk of Jos. Kuhn's, center, is congratulated as he won the Kiwanis Little League Home Run Derby at First Federal Field in Champaign on Tuesday, June 20, 2017.
Nolan Miller prepares to bat during the Kiwanis Little League Home Run Derby at First Federal Field in Champaign on Tuesday, June 20, 2017.
Nolan Miller during the Kiwanis Little League Home Run Derby at First Federal Field in Champaign on Tuesday, June 20, 2017.
Harper Hartley during the Kiwanis Little League Home Run Derby at First Federal Field in Champaign on Tuesday, June 20, 2017.
Lawrence Davis, Jr. during the Kiwanis Little League Home Run Derby at First Federal Field in Champaign on Tuesday, June 20, 2017.
Kendall Crawford follows through during the Kiwanis Little League Home Run Derby at First Federal Field in Champaign on Tuesday, June 20, 2017.
Haneef Eirmann's during the Kiwanis Little League Home Run Derby at First Federal Field in Champaign on Tuesday, June 20, 2017.
Jack Vazquez during the Kiwanis Little League Home Run Derby at First Federal Field in Champaign on Tuesday, June 20, 2017.
Ball shaggers during the Kiwanis Little League Home Run Derby at First Federal Field in Champaign on Tuesday, June 20, 2017.
Jack Vazquez reacts to hitting a home run during the Kiwanis Little League Home Run Derby at First Federal Field in Champaign on Tuesday, June 20, 2017.
Max Quirk of Jos. Kuhn's, left, is congratulated by a teammate as he won the Kiwanis Little League Home Run Derby at First Federal Field in Champaign on Tuesday, June 20, 2017.
Mitchell Crompton during the Kiwanis Little League Home Run Derby at First Federal Field in Champaign on Tuesday, June 20, 2017.
Jacobi Posey during the Kiwanis Little League Home Run Derby at First Federal Field in Champaign on Tuesday, June 20, 2017.
Caleb Gollings during the Kiwanis Little League Home Run Derby at First Federal Field in Champaign on Tuesday, June 20, 2017.
A little ball shagger stands alone in right field during the Kiwanis Little League Home Run Derby at First Federal Field in Champaign on Tuesday, June 20, 2017.
Tim Norcross during the Kiwanis Little League Home Run Derby at First Federal Field in Champaign on Tuesday, June 20, 2017.
Joel Powers-Ege reacts to hitting his first home run during the Kiwanis Little League Home Run Derby at First Federal Field in Champaign on Tuesday, June 20, 2017.
Max Quirk of Jos. Kuhn's prepares to hit one of his four home runs in the first round of the Kiwanis Little League Home Run Derby at First Federal Field in Champaign on Tuesday, June 20, 2017.
Max Quirk of Jos. Kuhn's signals to the fans after hitting one of his four home runs in the first round of the Kiwanis Little League Home Run Derby at First Federal Field in Champaign on Tuesday, June 20, 2017.
Max Quirk of Jos. Kuhn's, center, wins the Kiwanis Little League Home Run Derby at First Federal Field in Champaign on Tuesday, June 20, 2017. On the left is Joel Powers-Ege and on the right is Kendall Crawford, who both made it to the finals.
Ball shaggers in center field go for a ball during the Kiwanis Little League Home Run Derby at First Federal Field in Champaign on Tuesday, June 20, 2017.
Lawrence Davis, Jr. watches his hit during the Kiwanis Little League Home Run Derby at First Federal Field in Champaign on Tuesday, June 20, 2017.
On top of the bleachers outside the fence during the Kiwanis Little League Home Run Derby at First Federal Field in Champaign on Tuesday, June 20, 2017.
Kendall Crawford composes himself before the finals during the Kiwanis Little League Home Run Derby at First Federal Field in Champaign on Tuesday, June 20, 2017.
