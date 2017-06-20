The News-Gazette All-Area boys' track and field team, 2017.
-
News-Gazette All-Area Boys' Track and Field 2017
All Area boy's track athlete of the year Nick Jackson with photos that were his inspiration to jump higher. At Unit 4 track in Champaign on Friday, June 16, 2017.
-
News-Gazette All-Area Boys' Track and Field 2017
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Blake Reifsteck_Bismarck Henning_121 boys track and field Sunday, March 5, 2017.
-
News-Gazette All-Area Boys' Track and Field 2017
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Henoc Mondika_Centennial_140 boys track and field Sunday, March 5, 2017.
-
News-Gazette All-Area Boys' Track and Field 2017
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Nick Jackson_Central_74 boys track and field Sunday, March 5, 2017.
-
News-Gazette All-Area Boys' Track and Field 2017
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Tuscola offensive lineman Hunter Woodard in Tuscola on Friday April 14, 2017 has picked up several Division I offers.
-
News-Gazette All-Area Boys' Track and Field 2017
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Hunter Woodard, Tuscola, in the shot put at the 36th Annual News-Gazette Girls' and Boys' Honor Roll Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 15, 2017.
-
News-Gazette All-Area Boys' Track and Field 2017
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Nick Schultz in the high jump at the News-Gazette Honor Roll track meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 16, 2016.
-
News-Gazette All-Area Boys' Track and Field 2017
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Bismarck-Henning senior Blake Reifsteck glides to a win in the 100-meter dash in Boy's Class 1A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
-
News-Gazette All-Area Boys' Track and Field 2017
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Ridgeview's Mason Barr crosses the finish line winning a heat of the 800-meter relay in Boy's Class 1A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
-
News-Gazette All-Area Boys' Track and Field 2017
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Uni High's Camden Coleman, left, and Bismarck-Henning's Blake Reifsteck eye the finish in the 200-meter dash in Boy's Class 1A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
-
News-Gazette All-Area Boys' Track and Field 2017
Photographer: Heather Coit
Tolono Unity's Steven Migut clears the final hurdle in the 300-meter int. hurdles at the boys' Class 2A, IHSA Track & Field State prelims at Charleston, IL on Friday, May 26, 2017.
-
News-Gazette All-Area Boys' Track and Field 2017
Photographer: Heather Coit
Mahomet-Seymour's Riley Fortune, right, takes off in the 800-meter run at the boys' Class 2A, IHSA Track & Field State Finals at Charleston, IL on Friday, May 26, 2017.
-
News-Gazette All-Area Boys' Track and Field 2017
Photographer: Heather Coit
Champaign Centennial's Henoc Mondika, left, and Danville's Quemarii Williams cross the finish line just after Evanston's Brad Garron in the 400-meter dash at the
boys' Class 3A, IHSA Track & Field State prelims at Charleston, IL on Friday, May 26, 2017.
-
News-Gazette All-Area Boys' Track and Field 2017
Photographer: Heather Coit
Champaign Centennial's Henoc Mondika finishes the 400-meter dash at the boys' Class 3A, IHSA Track & Field State prelims at Charleston, IL on Friday, May 26, 2017.
-
News-Gazette All-Area Boys' Track and Field 2017
Photographer: Heather Coit
Danville's Phillip Hall attaches his lane number to his shirt before the start of the 800-meter run in the boys' Class 3A, IHSA Track & Field State prelims at Charleston, IL on Friday, May 26, 2017.
-
News-Gazette All-Area Boys' Track and Field 2017
Photographer: Heather Coit
Mahomet-Seymour's Hunter Hendershot warms up for the boys' Class 2A discus throw at the IHSA Track & Field State prelimsat Charleston, IL on Friday, May 26, 2017.
-
News-Gazette All-Area Boys' Track and Field 2017
Photographer: Holly Hart
Urbana Pole Vaulter Tyler carrel receives his first place medal in the Class 2A Pole Vault Saturday afternoon in Charleston. IHSA Track and Field Boys State Finals, Saturday, May 27, 2017 at Eastern Illinois's O'Brien Field in Charleston.
-
News-Gazette All-Area Boys' Track and Field 2017
Photographer: Holly Hart
Arthur's Logan Hall (right) comes up on the outside of Hinckley's Tanner Chada to take over first place in the Class 1A 3200 Meter Run. IHSA Track and Field Boys State Finals, Saturday, May 27, 2017 at Eastern Illinois's O'Brien Field in Charleston.
-
News-Gazette All-Area Boys' Track and Field 2017
Photographer: Heather Coit
Mahomet-Seymour's Brandon Bretz celebrates his first-place win in his heat for the 400-meter dash at the boys' Class 2A, IHSA Track & Field State prelims at Charleston, IL on Friday, May 26, 2017.
-
News-Gazette All-Area Boys' Track and Field 2017
-
News-Gazette All-Area Boys' Track and Field 2017
All Area boy's track athlete of the year Nick Jackson with photos that were his inspiration to jump higher. At Unit 4 track in Champaign on Friday, June 16, 2017.
-
News-Gazette All-Area Boys' Track and Field 2017
-
News-Gazette All-Area Boys' Track and Field 2017
Todd Lafond, boy's track coach of the year, at the entrance to the track at Mahomet-Seymour High School in Mahomet on Thursday, June 15, 2017.
-
News-Gazette All-Area Boys' Track and Field 2017
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Clockwise from lower left-Riley Fortune, Brian Butcher, Mathias Powell, Andrew Walmer, Brian Hodge, Ben Craw and Gabe Pommier goof around with their state cross country trophy at Mahomet-Seymour High Cchool on Monday, Nov. 7, 2016.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.