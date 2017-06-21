The 2017 Jr. Miss and Queen Pageant at the Vermilion County Fairgrounds in Danville on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
-
Vermilion Co. Fair Queen 2017
Morgan Wright, Westville, reacts as she is named the 2017 Vermilion County Fair Queen Pageant at the Vermilion County Fairgrounds in Danville on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. On her left is contestant Allison Mann, Oakwood.
-
Vermilion Co. Fair Queen 2017
2017 Vermilion County Fair Queen contestants at the Vermilion County Fairgrounds in Danville on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
-
Vermilion Co. Fair Queen 2017
The crowd included Fair Queens at the 2017 Vermilion County Fair QueenPageant at the Vermilion County Fairgrounds in Danville on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
-
Vermilion Co. Fair Queen 2017
The judges at the 2017 Vermilion County Fair Queen Pageant at the Vermilion County Fairgrounds in Danville on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
-
Vermilion Co. Fair Queen 2017
2016 Vermilion County Fair Queen Katie Brown gies her farewell speech at the 2017 Vermilion County Fair Queen Pageant at the Vermilion County Fairgrounds in Danville on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
-
Vermilion Co. Fair Queen 2017
Michelle, left, and Lauren Barthalow react as Morgan Wright, Westville, is named the 2017 Vermilion County Fair Queen Pageant at the Vermilion County Fairgrounds in Danville on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Lauren is Morgan's best friend.
-
Vermilion Co. Fair Queen 2017
An'Recia Payne, Georgetown, left, reacts to being named first runner up the 2017 Vermilion County Fair Queen Pageant at the Vermilion County Fairgrounds in Danville on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. On her right is Molly Smith, Danville.
-
Vermilion Co. Fair Queen 2017
Morgan Wright, Westville, gets her crown as she is named the 2017 Vermilion County Fair Queen Pageant at the Vermilion County Fairgrounds in Danville on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
-
Vermilion Co. Fair Queen 2017
Morgan Wright, Westville, reacts as she is named the 2017 Vermilion County Fair Queen Pageant at the Vermilion County Fairgrounds in Danville on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
-
Vermilion Co. Fair Queen 2017
Tinlee Shepherd, Westville, smiles as she is named the 2017 Vermilion County Fair Junior Miss at the Vermilion County Fairgrounds in Danville on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
-
Vermilion Co. Fair Queen 2017
2016 Jr. Miss Macy Hayes, left, gets emotional as she leaves the stage following her farewell speech, as 2017 Junior Miss Contestants Mackenzie Pledger and Brynlee Keeran wait to go on stage for the crowning at the Vermilion County Fairgrounds in Danville on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
-
Vermilion Co. Fair Queen 2017
2017 Junior Miss Contestants, L-R-Tinlee Shepherd, Makenzie Pledger, Allee Lewis and Brynlee Keeran chat saw they wait to go on stage at the 2017 Vermilion County Fair Queen Pageant at the Vermilion County Fairgrounds in Danville on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
-
Vermilion Co. Fair Queen 2017
Allee Lewis,left, reassures Makenzie Pledger before Pledger goes on stage at the 2017 Junior Miss Contest at the Vermilion County Fairgrounds in Danville on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.