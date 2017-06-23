Illinois football players flex their muscles in a variety of drills during the annual Lift for Life fundraising event at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, June 23, 2017. Proceeds go to fighting acoustic neuroma, a rare disease.
Illinois Football: Lift for Life 2017
Photographer: Heather Coit
Illinois football's Cameron Watkins, center, shows off some dance moves as the Fighting Illini celebrate after completing a variety of drills during the annual Lift for Life fundraising event at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, June 23, 2017. Proceeds go to fighting acoustic neuroma, a rare disease.
Illinois football players flex their muscles during a variety of drills during the annual Lift for Life fundraising event at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, June 23, 2017.
Illinois football players flex their muscles during a variety of drills during the annual Lift for Life fundraising event at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, June 23, 2017.
Illinois football players flex their muscles during a variety of drills during the annual Lift for Life fundraising event at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, June 23, 2017.
Illinois football's Tre Watson gets a quick drink during the annual Lift for Life fundraising event at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, June 23, 2017.
Jim Marchese, far right, flexes his muscles as he is joined by his Team Marchese members, including Harvey Clayton, Jr., center, during the annual Lift for Life fundraising event at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, June 23, 2017. Proceeds will go to fight acoustic neuroma, a rare disease.
Illinois football's Malik Turner snaps his suspenders after completing drills with members of his Team Turner during the annual Lift for Life fundraising event at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, June 23, 2017.
Illinois football's Christian DiLaurio stretches as members of his Team DiLaurio, lined up at right, wait for the next drill during the annual Lift for Life fundraising event at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, June 23, 2017.
Illinois football's Nick Allegretti, center left, president of the Illinois chapter of Uplifting Athletes, thanks players for their involvement in the annual Lift for Life fundraising event at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, June 23, 2017.
Illinois football's Nick Allegretti, far left, president of the Illinois chapter of Uplifting Athletes, thanks players for their involvement in the annual Lift for Life fundraising event at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, June 23, 2017.
Members of Team Marchese, with team captain, Jim Marchese seen far left, pose during the annual Lift for Life fundraising event at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, June 23, 2017.
Illinois football's Sean Mills embraces camo and patriotism during the Lift for Life fundraising event at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, June 23, 2017.
Madisyn Droege, 7, of Mackinaw, shields herself from some light rain during the annual Lift for Life fundraising event at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, June 23, 2017.
Illinois football players flex their muscles during a variety of drills during the annual Lift for Life fundraising event at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, June 23, 2017.
