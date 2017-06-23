Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Illinois Football: Lift for Life 2017
Fri, 06/23/2017 - 1:13pm | Heather Coit

Illinois football players flex their muscles in a variety of drills during the annual Lift for Life fundraising event at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, June 23, 2017. Proceeds go to fighting acoustic neuroma, a rare disease.

