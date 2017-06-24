Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Saturday, June 24, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Emord Memorial Park Dedication
| Subscribe

Emord Memorial Park Dedication

Sat, 06/24/2017 - 3:21pm | Heather Coit

Siblings of Ernest and Jeanette Emord are honored by members of the Gifford Tornado Relief committee during a dedication of Emord Memorial Park during the Gifford Community Celebration on Saturday, June 24, 2017. The Emord family home was destroyed in the 2013 tornado in Gifford. 

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.