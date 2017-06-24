Siblings of Ernest and Jeanette Emord are honored by members of the Gifford Tornado Relief committee during a dedication of Emord Memorial Park during the Gifford Community Celebration on Saturday, June 24, 2017. The Emord family home was destroyed in the 2013 tornado in Gifford.
-
Emord Memorial Park Dedication
Photographer: Heather Coit
Tony McLain, center right, a member of the Gifford Tornado Relief committee, joins members of American Legion Post 1153 Penfield Gifford, far right, and community members face a newly, erected American flag during the National Anthem as they kick off the dedication of Emord Memorial Park during the Gifford Community Celebration on Saturday, June 24, 2017. Siblings of Ernest and Jeanette Emord were honored during the dedication. The Emord family home, with the parents moving there in 1975, was destroyed in the 2013 tornado in Gifford.
-
Emord Memorial Park Dedication
Photographer: Heather Coit
Susan Lloyd, sitting center, wipes a tear as she joins her cousins, Betsy DiPietro, sitting next to her at left, and Jonathan Emord and Deborah Emord-Netzley, sharing an umbrella, during a dedication of Emord Memorial Park during the Gifford Community Celebration on Saturday, June 24, 2017. The Emord family home, with parents, Ernest and Jeanette Emord moving there in 1975, was destroyed in the 2013 tornado in Gifford.
-
Emord Memorial Park Dedication
Photographer: Heather Coit
Siblings of Ernest and Jeanette Emord, Jonathan Emord, standing center, Deborah Emord-Netzley and Betsy DiPietro, second from right, are presented with plaques by Tony McLain, far left, and Koleen Roseman, far right, both members of the Gifford Tornado Relief committee, during a dedication of Emord Memorial Park during the Gifford Community Celebration on Saturday, June 24, 2017. The Emord family home, with the parents moving there in 1975, was destroyed in the 2013 tornado in Gifford.
-
Emord Memorial Park Dedication
Photographer: Heather Coit
Siblings of Ernest and Jeanette Emord, from left, Jonathan Emord, Betsy DiPietro and Deborah Emord-Netzley poses for photos in front of the newly dedicated memorial, named after their family, during the Gifford Community Celebration on Saturday, June 24, 2017. The Emord family home, with the parents moving there in 1975, was destroyed in the 2013 tornado in Gifford.
-
Emord Memorial Park Dedication
Photographer: Heather Coit
Deborah Emord-Netzley, with daughter, Jacqueline Emord-Netzley, in hat, check out the incoming bubbles, from Joyful Bubbles across the way, as they pose for photos with Emord-Netzley's son, Jonathan, second from right, Jacqueline's boyfriend, Sean Baptist, far right, and Debbie Kennedy, owner of Sparky the donkey. Husband, Gary Emord-Netzley, far left, was snapping photos of the family before the dedication of Emord Memorial Park during the Gifford Community Celebration on Saturday, June 24, 2017. The Emord family home, with the parents moving there in 1975, was destroyed in the 2013 tornado in Gifford.
-
Emord Memorial Park Dedication
Photographer: Heather Coit
Jonathan Emord, son of the late Ernest and Jeanette Emord, shares stories of his family after he and his sisters are honored with plaques at the Emord Memorial Park dedication in Gifford on Saturday, June 24, 2017. The Emord family home, with the parents moving there in 1975, was destroyed in the 2013 tornado in Gifford.
-
Emord Memorial Park Dedication
Photographer: Heather Coit
Visitors to the Gifford Community Celebration enjoy Emord Memorial Park shortly before its dedication on Saturday, June 24, 2017. The Emord family home was destroyed in the 2013 tornado in Gifford.
-
Emord Memorial Park Dedication
Photographer: Heather Coit
Visitors to the Gifford Community Celebration enjoy Emord Memorial Park shortly before its dedication on Saturday, June 24, 2017. The Emord family home was destroyed in the 2013 tornado in Gifford.
-
Emord Memorial Park Dedication
Photographer: Heather Coit
Kenna Braden, 7, of Texas, who was visiting her grandmother, Cindy Duden, of Gifford, draws a heart out of chalk before the start of the Emord Memorial Park dedication during the Gifford Community Celebration on Saturday, June 24, 2017. T
-
Emord Memorial Park Dedication
Photographer: Heather Coit
Madison Hall, right, 8, and her step-brother, Hunter West, 2 1/2,of Paxton, test Danville-based, Don and Margaret Black's Joyful Bubbles before the start of the Emord Memorial Park dedication during the Gifford Community Celebration on Saturday, June 24, 2017.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.