The 2017 News-Gazette all area softaball first team at Eichelberger Field in Champaign.
-
2017 News-Gazette All Area Softball Team
Photographer: Rick Danzl
From left,(front row) Magan Harris of Watseka, Reagan Cheely of Villa Grove/Heritage, Megan Burton of Danville, Natalie Bates of Tuscola, Andrea Coursey of St. Joseph-Ogden, (second row) Lauren Wendlnig of Unity, Kenzie Pence of St. Joseph-Ogden, (third row) Kelly Smith of LeRoy, Sydney Eichelberger of Fisher, Mycaela Miller of Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Hannah Dukeman of St. Joseph-Ogden, (back row) Jordan Jones of Salt Fork, Hayley Hardin of Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Morgan Day of Tuscola and Bailey Dowling of St. Joseph-Ogden pose at Eichelberger Field on Thursday June 15, 2017.
-
Unity's Lauren Wendling at Eichelberger Field on Thursday June 15, 2017.
-
LeRoy's Kelly Smith at Eichelberger Field on Thursday June 15, 2017.
-
Salt Fork's Jordan Jones at Eichelberger Field on Thursday June 15, 2017.
-
St. Joseph-Ogden's Kenzie Pence at Eichelberger Field on Thursday June 15, 2017.
-
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Mycaela Miller at Eichelberger Field on Thursday June 15, 2017.
-
Danville's Megan Burton at Eichelberger Field on Thursday June 15, 2017.
-
Fisher's Sydney Eichelberger at Eichelberger Field on Thursday June 15, 2017.
-
St. Joseph-Ogden's Hannah Dukeman at Eichelberger Field on Thursday June 15, 2017.
-
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman's Hayley Hardin at Eichelberger Field on Thursday June 15, 2017.
-
Villa Grove/Heritage's Reagan Cheely at Eichelberger Field on Thursday June 15, 2017.
-
Watseka's Magan Harris at Eichelberger Field on Thursday June 15, 2017.
-
St. Joseph-Ogden's Andrea Coursey at Eichelberger Field on Thursday June 15, 2017.
-
Tuscola's Morgan Day at Eichelberger Field on Thursday June 15, 2017.
-
St. Joseph-Ogden's Bailey Dowling at Eichelberger Field on Thursday June 15, 2017.
-
Tuscola's Natalie Bates at Eichelberger Field on Thursday June 15, 2017.
-
