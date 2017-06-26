C-U Symphony Fundraiser

The Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra fundraiser event in Champaign on June 11, 2017
Photographer: Della Perrone
Members of the University of Illinois Lyric Theater performed at the Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra fundraiser held at the Champaign Country Club. From the left are Lara Senetko, Colleen Bruton, Michael Tilley, Sarah Johnson, and Ricardo Sepulveda.
Mary Weaver (left) and Ruth Weaver arrive to the Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra fundraiser.
Board member Ann Marie Morrissette (left) with Donna Giertz (center), and Charmian Bulley at the Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra fundraiser.
Orchestra Representative to the Board, violist Robin Kearton chats with guests at the CUSO fundraiser.
Guests Case Sprenkle (left), Elaine Sprenkle, and Walt McMahon pose for a photo at the Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra's fundraiser.
Margaret Stewart (left) and Marilyn Shimkus at the at the CUSO fundraiser.
From the left are Julia Schmidt, violist Robin Kearton who is the Orchestra Representative to the Board for CUSO, and Carl and Nadja Altstetter.
Soloist Josefien Stoppelenburg stands with her husband, CUSO conductor Stephen Alltop (left), CUSO Executive Director Gerri Kirchner, and guest Joy Thornton Walter at the Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra fundraiser.
Marsha Clinard (left) chats with Mike and Karen Retzer in the lobby of the Champaign Country Club during the Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra fundraiser.
Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra board members pause for a photo near some of the raffle items. From the left are Anne Sharpe, CUSO Guild Representative, CUSO Board President Marilynne Davis, and Byron Balbach.
