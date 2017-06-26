News-Gazette photographers shine a spotlight on some of their favorite photos from the past week. Follow us on Instagram here
Photos of the Week: June 19-25, 2017
Photographer: Holly Hart
Dawn Conlin of Bloomington, IL warms up her horse "Pip" in preparation to compete in the Horse Show at the Ford County Fair. The first day of the Ford County Fair, featuring the Horse Show, Sunday, June 25, 2017 at the Ford County Fair Grounds in Melvin.
Margy (cq) Morgan of Williamsport, IN (left) judges the English Pleasure Event at the Horse Show Sunday morning at the Ford County Fair. The first day of the Ford County Fair, featuring the Horse Show, Sunday, June 25, 2017 at the Ford County Fair Grounds in Melvin.
The first day of the Ford County Fair, featuring the Horse Show, Sunday, June 25, 2017 at the Ford County Fair Grounds in Melvin.
Photographer: Heather Coit
Liqin Ye, second from left, aunt of missing Yingying Zhang, is consoled by Yingying's best friend, Yige Yang, during an interview, which includes father, Ronggao Zhang, and boyfriend, Xiaolin Hou, far right, at The News-Gazette in Champaign on Thursday, June 22, 2017. Yingying Zhang, a visiting scholar at Illinois, has been missing since June 9.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
A little ball shagger stands alone in right field during the Kiwanis Little League Home Run Derby at First Federal Field in Champaign on Tuesday, June 20, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Ball shaggers in center field go for a ball during the Kiwanis Little League Home Run Derby at First Federal Field in Champaign on Tuesday, June 20, 2017.
Morgan Wright, Westville, reacts as she is named the 2017 Vermilion County Fair Queen at the Vermilion County Fairgrounds in Danville on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. On her left is contestant Allison Mann, Oakwood
Michelle, left, and Lauren Barthalow react as Morgan Wright, Westville, is named the 2017 Vermilion County Fair Queen at the Vermilion County Fairgrounds in Danville on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Lauren is Morgan's best friend.
2017 Junior Miss Contestants, L-R-Tinlee Shepherd, Makenzie Pledger, Allee Lewis and Brynlee Keeran chat saw they wait to go on stage at the 2017 Vermilion County Fair Queen Pageant at the Vermilion County Fairgrounds in Danville on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
Photographer: Heather Coit
Xiaolin Hou, boyfriend of missing, visiting scholar, Yingying Zhang, rests his head for a brief moment during an interview at The News-Gazette in Champaign on Thursday, June 22, 2017.
Photographer: Heather Coit
Illinois football's Cameron Watkins, center, shows off some dance moves as the Fighting Illini celebrate after completing a variety of drills during the annual Lift for Life fundraising event at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, June 23, 2017. Proceeds go to fighting acoustic neuroma, a rare disease.
Job Dunlavey of Kempton rides Mafia Witch in bareback riding at the 63rd Piatt County Trail Blazers Rodeo at the Trail Blazers arena in Monticello on Friday, June 23, 2017.
Photographer: Heather Coit
Jim Marchese, far right, flexes his muscles as he is joined by his Team Marchese members, including Harvey Clayton, Jr., center, during the annual Lift for Life fundraising event at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, June 23, 2017. Proceeds will go to fight acoustic neuroma, a rare disease.
