Volunteers and members of VFW Post 630 in Urbana, Eastern Illinois Foodbank and the VA Illiana Health Care System in Danville organize donated food and drinks and create an assembly line for area veterans at VFW Post 630 at 1303 East Main in Urbana on Tuesday, June 27, 2017. While the Pop-up food Pantry for Veterans has been held elsewhere, VFW Post 630 hosted one for the first time Tuesday. Distributions will continue to be held there from 10-11:30a.m on the fourth Tuesday of each month.