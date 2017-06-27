Volunteers and members of VFW Post 630 in Urbana, Eastern Illinois Foodbank and the VA Illiana Health Care System in Danville organize donated food and drinks and create an assembly line for area veterans at VFW Post 630 at 1303 East Main in Urbana on Tuesday, June 27, 2017. While the Pop-up food Pantry for Veterans has been held elsewhere, VFW Post 630 hosted one for the first time Tuesday. Distributions will continue to be held there from 10-11:30a.m on the fourth Tuesday of each month.
Roosevelt Harper, left, a U.S. Army veteran, joins friend, Tashiba Blakely, both of Champaign, in picking up food at the VFW Post 630 at 1303 East Main in Urbana on Tuesday, June 27, 2017. Volunteers and members of VFW Post 630, Eastern Illinois Foodbank and the VA Illiana Health Care System in Danville organized donated food and drinks and created an assembly line for area veterans to pick up food. While the Pop-up food Pantry for Veterans has been held elsewhere, VFW Post 630 hosted one for the first time Tuesday. Distributions will continue to be held there from 10-11:30a.m on the fourth Tuesday of each month.
Robert Peterson, of Urbana, holds up his bag as volunteer, Dawn Cozad, of Sadorus, adds peanut butter to his growing collection at VFW Post 630 at 1303 East Main in Urbana on Tuesday, June 27, 2017. Peterson is a U.S. Army veteran who fought in both Korean and Vietnam wars. Volunteers and members of VFW Post 630 in Urbana, Eastern Illinois Foodbank and the VA Illiana Health Care System in Danville organized donated food and drinks and create an assembly line for for the first Pop-up food Pantry for Veterans held at VFW Post 630. Distributions will continue to be held there from 10-11:30a.m on the fourth Tuesday of each month.
Katie Walker, of Mansfield, volunteers her time feeding area veterans and their families during the first Pop-up food Pantry for Veterans at VFW Post 630 at 1303 East Main in Urbana on Tuesday, June 27, 2017. Volunteers and members of VFW Post 630 in Urbana, Eastern Illinois Foodbank and the VA Illiana Health Care System in Danville organized donated food created an assembly line to hand out food and drinks. Distributions will continue to be held there from 10-11:30a.m on the fourth Tuesday of each month.
Dennis Horn, right, a member of VFW Post 630's board of directors, and Jim Compton, also of VFW Post 630, both U.S. Navy veterans, take a break from organizing donated food with Eastern Illinois Foodbank, VA Illiana Health Care System in Danville and Post 630 of Urbana at 1303 East Main in Urbana on Tuesday, June 27, 2017. The Pop-up food Pantry for Veterans was hosted at Post 630 for the first time and distributions will continue to be held there from 10-11:30a.m on the fourth Tuesday of each month.
Volunteers and members of VFW Post 630 in Urbana, Eastern Illinois Foodbank and the VA Illiana Health Care System in Danville organize donated food and drinks and create an assembly line for area veterans at VFW Post 630 at 1303 East Main in Urbana on Tuesday, June 27, 2017. While the Pop-up food Pantry for Veterans have been held elsewhere, VFW Post 630 hosted one for the first time Tuesday. Distributions will continue to be held there from 10-11:30a.m on the fourth Tuesday of each month.
Volunteers and members of VFW Post 630 in Urbana, Eastern Illinois Foodbank and the VA Illiana Health Care System in Danville create an assembly line for area veterans at VFW Post 630 at 1303 East Main in Urbana on Tuesday, June 27, 2017. While the Pop-up food Pantry for Veterans have been held elsewhere, VFW Post 630 hosted one for the first time Tuesday. Distributions will continue to be held there from 10-11:30a.m on the fourth Tuesday of each month.
Volunteers Bob Craft, right, a U.S. Marine veteran, and Gavin Raup, 11, bag drinks as they join an assembly line of volunteers with VFW Post 630 in Urbana, Eastern Illinois Foodbank and the VA Illiana Health Care System in Danville at Post 630 at 1303 East Main in Urbana on Tuesday, June 27, 2017. While the Pop-up food Pantry for Veterans has been held elsewhere, VFW Post 630 hosted one for the first time Tuesday. Distributions will continue to be held there from 10-11:30a.m on the fourth Tuesday of each month.
